"Amazing chance to share moments with Novak Djokovic" - Paula Badosa after doubles win at World Tennis League

Paula Badosa spoke glowingly about fellow teammate Novak Djokovic after winning her mixed doubles clash at the World Tennis League on Tuesday. Badosa joined hands with Grigor Dimitrov to beat the Hawks pairing of Dominic Thiem and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 5-7, 6-3, 10-4 to give team Falcon the lead.

The Serb was on the Falcons' bench during this clash, giving support and advice to Badosa and Dimitrov at all times. He even offered snacks to the duo — a gesture that was greatly appreciated by Badosa.

Speaking to the media after her win, the 25-year-old Spaniard highlighted how such a tournament provides wholesome content, in the form of fun and the chance to learn from a champion like Djokovic.

“We’re having fun, enjoying, and at the same time competing. It’s a good opportunity for us. It’s an amazing chance to share moments with Novak, learning from him as well,” said Badosa after the win.

Team Falcon took the lead in the match after Badosa and Dimitrov's win. But Elena Rybakina leveled proceedings for the Hawks after accounting for Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles clash.

"I’m happy to get my first win in a long time" - Alexander Zverev after beating Novak Djokovic

Alexander Zverev in action against Novak Djokovic at the World Tennis League

21-time Major champion Novak Djokovic made his debut at the World Tennis League on Tuesday. He faced rival Alexander Zverev in the final rubber of the clash between the Falcons and the Hawks.

Both players needed a win to give their team all the points, and it was the German who came out on top, winning 6-3, 6-4, giving his team five bonus points as well.

Speaking on court after his win, the German, who has spent large parts of the year on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, expressed his joy at playing in front of a packed house.

“The atmosphere was amazing. I’ve missed being on court, I’ve missed playing in front of this kind of crowd, in these stadiums,” said Zverev on court.

He further added that he was "happy" to get a win under his bag for the first time since this year's French Open.

“I knew I had to play the best tennis I’ve played in the last seven months, which is not that difficult, but I’m happy to get my first win in a long time."

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes