"Amazing number of bizarre interview questions this tournament" - Tennis fans shocked as Jannik Sinner quizzed on wrong opponents in Wimbledon presser

Tennis fans were taken aback by Jannik Sinner being questioned about the wrong opponent during his press conference at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Sinner advanced to his second consecutive quarterfinal at the grasscourt Major after defeating Daniel Elahi Galan 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 36 minutes. The Italian was clinical on serve, firing off 12 aces and winning 85% of points behind his first serve.

A surprising moment took place during the World No. 8's post-match press conference when he was mistakenly questioned about taking on the winner of the match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Christopher Eubanks next.

Sinner was quick to correct the journalist, clarifying that he would be facing Roman Safiullin in the quarterfinal on Tuesday, July 11.

A fan expressed frustration with such journalists gaining the accreditation to participate in the Wimbledon press conferences, suggesting that more knowledgeable journalists were being denied access.

"Jannik Sinner got asked what his thoughts were on playing Tsitsipas or Eubanks in the quarter-finals. He will play Safiullin. How can these so-called ‘journalists’ be given accreditation, when there are many more knowledgeable tennis journalists that get denied access?" the fan tweeted.

Another fan questioned whether the journalist had gotten the Italian confused with Daniil Medvedev. Should the third seed emerge victorious against Jiri Lehecka, he will come up against the winner of Tsitsipas and Eubanks' clash.

"Did they think he was Daniil Medvedev," the fan commented.

Several fans demanded that the journalist in question be identified and have their credentials revoked.

"Ridiculous. Name, shame, and rescind their credentials," a fan posted.

"Seriously, name and shame, and never allow these close to a tennis event," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"He plays some very, very good tennis" - Jannik Sinner looks ahead to Wimbledon QF against Roman Safiullin

Jannik Sinner advances to Wimbledon 2023 QF

Looking ahead to his Wimbledon quarterfinal, Jannik Sinner compared Roman Safiullin's run to his fellow Russian Aslan Karatsev's fairytale run to the semifinals of the 2021 Australian Open.

"Obviously Roman, it reminds me a little bit of the story of Karatsev in Australia, no? Coming here without losing, playing quite freely. He plays some very, very good tennis," Jannik Sinner said.

Sinner recalled his "tough match" against the Russian in the 2022 ATP Cup, which saw the Italian come through with a hard-fought 7-6(3), 6-3 win. He expressed his readiness for the match while still acknowledging the need to elevate his performance from the baseline.

"I played against him one year ago in ATP Cup. It was a very tough match. I'm going to be quite prepared for this one," he added. "For sure I have to raise my level also from the baseline a little bit, and let's see how it goes."

With his win over Galan, Jannik Sinner has matched his performance from the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The Italian had lost last year's quarterfinal to eventual champion Novak Djokovic after a closely contested five-set battle.

