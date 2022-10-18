"Amazing how with all the PR fiascos Djokovic is still on this list" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic's surprising placement on list of world's most marketable athletes

Novak Djokovic was ranked as low as 46th on the list of the world's most marketable athletes by SportsPro and ninth among tennis players, much to the surprise and shock of many tennis fans. The Serbian great ranked well behind his great rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, as well as the likes of Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu, and Simona Halep.
The 21-time Grand Slam champion has experienced a considerable fall this year after being ranked ninth overall and third most marketable among tennis players on last year's list.
His COVID vaccination-related controversies this year saw a divide of opinions among tennis fans and also affected his relationship with brands, playing a huge role in his marketability index for 2022, according to a report by SportsPro.
Tennis fans flooded social media to express their thoughts on the Serbian great's placement on this year's list of most marketable athletes and stood divided on the same.
"It’s amazing how with all the pr fiascos Djokovic has causes, he’s still on this list," a fan opined.
"There are two parallel worlds, Djokovic is the most marketable in the real world," another fan expressed.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the 21-time Grand Slam champion's placement on the list of the most marketable athletes in the world for 2022:
Novak Djokovic's audience/reach index takes big hit in overall marketability index
As per SportsPro, one of the key factors while formulating this year's list of the most marketable athletes was the audience/reach index, which takes into account how much an athlete's personal brand appeals to a range of demographics including age, gender, race, and nationality.
Novak Djokovic scored a low 7.71/50 on the audience/reach index, out of a total marketability index of 28.01/100. The Serbian tennis great also scored a low 10.02/20 on 'brand strength,' which takes into account the overall strength of an athlete's personal brand.
Additionally, his 'economics' index stood at 10.29/30, which includes not just his financial strength but also his 'Return On Objective around social and environmental factors.'
Serena Williams was ranked as the second most marketable athlete in the world and the highest among tennis players. Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu bagged the sixth and 12th spots respectively in the overall standings, while Simona Halep was 15th.
Meanwhile, the Serb's great rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer stood 16th and 23rd, respectively, with the Spaniard taking the top spot among male tennis players in a year that saw him take the lead in the race for all-time Grand Slam titles.