"Amazing things will happen for sure" - Holger Rune’s mother Aneke sends words of encouragement following Dane's ATP Finals loss to Novak Djokovic

Holger Rune received some words of encouragement from his mother, Aneke, following his first round-robin loss to Novak Djokovic at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Rune, who qualified for the season-ending tournament as the eighth seed, put up a valiant fight against Djokovic, who secured the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-extending eighth time by winning the match. The Dane took the second set in a tiebreak and pushed Djokovic to the limit in the third set, before succumbing 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 6-3.

Rune, ranked 10th in the world, became the first player from Denmark to qualify for the season-ending event. This was his fifth meeting with the Serb, with the latter now maintaining a lead in their head-to-head record (3-2). They previously locked horns last month in the quarterfinals at the 2023 Paris Masters, where the Dane lost to Djokovic in three sets, 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-4.

Rune’s mom has been a constant presence in his corner, cheering him on and offering advice. She shared a compilation video of Rune’s best return shots from the match against Djokovic on her Instagram account on Sunday, November 12.

"Love your match tonight @holgerrune you are so good. Amazing things will happen for sure," Aneke wrote on Instagram.

Holger Rune's mother Aneke on Instagram

Holger Rune to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in second round-robin match at 2023 ATP Finals

Holger Rune at the 2023 ATP Finals

Holger Rune will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in his second round-robin match in the year-end tournament.

Rune, who is coached by former World No. 1 Boris Becker, has won a single title this season at Munich, also reaching the final in Monte-Carlo and Rome, along with semifinal appearances in Montpellier, Acapulco, London, and Basel. Additionally, he made it to the quarterfinals in French Open, Wimbledon Championships, and Paris Masters.

Tsitsipas has had a disappointing start to his fifth appearance at the season-ending tournament, losing in straight sets to home favorite Jannik Sinner on Sunday. The 25-year-old, who won the ATP Finals in 2019, has struggled with form and fitness in the second half of the year, winning only one title in Los Cabos.

The head-to-head record between Rune and Tsitsipas stands at 2-0 in favor of the former. Their most recent encounter was in Stockholm last year, where the Dane prevailed in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Holger Rune is currently in the third position in the group standings, just behind Sinner and Djokovic.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis