Alycia Parks recently triumphed over Anna-Lena Friedsam in the Open P2i Angers Arena Loire final to round off her 2022 season with a bang and a 10-match winning streak.

Parks, who is now ranked 100th in the world, overcame Friedsam in a three-set battle 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, with six aces from her side to win her second WTA 125 title in two weeks.

The young American defeated top-seeded Shuai Zhang of China 6-2, 6-3, Romania's Jaqueline Cristian 6-4, 6-4, Czech Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 7-6 (3), and French wildcard Jessika Ponchet 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 en route to the summit clash.

Nevertheless, this victory will elevate Parks — who won her first WTA 125 title last week in Andorra la Vella — to rank 75, a new career-high in the WTA Rankings, one place above Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion.

"I do see myself Top 10 next year, which is pretty high" - Alycia Parks sets her goals for 2023

Alycia Parks recently discussed her goals for 2023 in an interview with the WTA, stating that she hoped to be inside the Top 10, despite the challenges involved.

"If I keep playing like this, how I'm feeling now, I should be going through draws pretty freely. I do see myself Top 10 next year, which is pretty high, but it's definitely doable. So I think Top 10 next year is a goal for me," Parks said.

She also stated that she was looking forward to the opportunity to play in the main draws.

"I'm looking forward to having the opportunity to be playing main draws because everyone knows it's a grind coming through qualies. I think that's what I'm most excited for, because when I'm well-rested, that's when it's hard to stop me. So next year is up from here," she said.

The 21-year-old also highlighted how she had earlier this year set the goal of cracking the top 100 by the summer, and while it took her a little longer to accomplish it, she eventually succeeded.

"I set a goal earlier this year to be Top 100 by summertime. It took me a little longer. I gave it an extra push up to Midland because Midland was supposed to be my last tournament. I was so close to breaking the Top 100 and then I had 89 points fall off," Alycia Parks said.

"I was like, 'No, I have to climb back up. Let me go overseas and try to give it one extra push.' I broke the Top 100 the day before the main draw of the Australian Open closed," she added.

