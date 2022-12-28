Frances Tiafoe optimistic about winning United Cup 2023 with 'great team' including Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys

Frances Tiafoe is all set to kick off his 2023 season with compatriots Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys at the United Cup in Sydney, Australia.

In a recent press conference ahead of the United Cup, the World No. 19 expressed that he was immensely excited to see what the upcoming season holds for him, after a tremendous display at the US Open and the Laver Cup during the breakout 2022 season.

“Yeah, I mean, I feel pretty good. I feel pretty excited for this year, for this season,” Frances Tiafoe conveyed.

The American further remarked that he was elated to be teaming up with his compatriots and was hopeful that the talented team including Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys would score wins and bring home the trophy.

“I'm super excited to be here, play with these guys. I think we have a great team. Hopefully we can win it. Hopefully Taylor and Jess and Maddie can really carry me,” he said.

The 24-year-old also stated that being in a team environment was elevating, while reiterating that he was relying on his teammates to win the United Cup.

“It's good. Obviously being around everyone, everyone kind of lifting you up, seeing good tennis. It's easy to compete. Hopefully I can come up with some good tennis. Hopefully these guys can carry me and win the thing,” he said, smiling.

Taylor Fritz echoes Frances Tiafoe’s optimism about winning 2023 United Cup for America

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz celebrate team World's victory at the United Cup

Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe were recently a part of the winning Team World at the 2022 Laver Cup. The duo, now set to compete at the United Cup representing the United States of America with World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Denis Kudla, Hunter Reese, Alycia Parks and Desirae Krawczyk, will look to win it all in the first edition of the anticipated tournament.

In the press conference, Fritz expressed that he, like Tiafoe, was also hopeful about the team’s chances.

“I'm ready to go. I think it's always fun, kind of, starting with a team competition. We have an extremely strong team, so hopefully we can start the year out with a good result and win it,” he said.

The American team is scheduled to contest the group stage of the inaugural mixed-gender tournament in Sydney, Australia, and will be placed alongside Germany and Czech Republic in Group C.

In the first match, on December 29, Fritz will take on Czech Republic’s Next-Gen star Jiri Lehecka, which will be followed by Madison Keys squaring off against Marie Bouzkova.

