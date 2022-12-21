Jessica Pegula believes Eugenie Bouchard will thrive as reality TV star

Jessica Pegula recently picked Eugenie Bouchard for an exciting career in the entertainment industry.

The World No. 3 acknowledged Bouchard’s striking presence on social media and noted that she brought more to the table when it came to life outside of the sport, unlike other athletes.

Pegula featured in a video for the Tennis Channel, where she had to choose an athlete who would be "most likely to be a reality TV star." Pegula was quick to assign the role to well-known Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard.

“Most likely to be a reality TV star would be Genie Bouchard,” Jessica Pegula laughed, adding, “She does a lot of things on social (media) that I think a lot of players don’t do so, I think that’s why she would be great at it.”

In tune with Jessica Pegula’s opinion, Bouchard had previously admitted that she enjoyed documenting her life outside the sport.

“I do so many different and cool things in my life. I travel around the world and I love to show like, my life aspect of it, my personal experiences with what I do,” Bouchard had said in an interview from 2019.

Eugenie Bouchard, however, also revealed the downsides of being a sportswoman living a celebrity lifestyle, which invited public scrutiny.

“I feel this pressure. I’ll post something non tennis related and then, boom! All the comments are like, ‘Get on the court,’ ‘Go practice,’ ‘Why aren’t you playing tennis?’ As if I am supposed to be playing tennis like 24/7,” she had remarked.

The 28-year-old gained a lot of media traction and earned lucrative sponsorship deals when she rose to fame at the age of 20 after a splendid 2014 season. The year saw Bouchard win her first and only WTA title till date, finish as the runner-up at Wimbledon, and become a semifinalist at the Australian Open and the French Open.

Eugenie Bouchard participates in Dubai's World Tennis League

Eugenie Bouchard is currently competing at the World Tennis League in Dubai

Eugenie Bouchard is currently in Dubai for the World Tennis League. The on-going inaugural tournament features top tennis stars including Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek.

Bouchard is placed in team Kites alongside World No. 1 Swiatek as well as World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime, World No. 11 Holger Rune, and former doubles World No. 1 Sania Mirza.

In her first match of the exhibition event, the Canadian partnered with Rune in a mixed doubles fixture against Nick Kyrgios and Bianca Andreescu of Team Eagles, which went in favor of the Eagles.

