"Absolutely despicable, the best tennis player in the world is unable to compete because of politics" - American Congresswoman Claudia Tenney on Novak Djokovic ahead of US Open 2022

As the US Open series nears, Novak Djokovic continues to find more and more support from those who want the US Government to let him enter the country. The Serb has been included in the entry list for the 2022 US Open released by the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

Last year's runner-up cannot enter America right now, as the current rules call for foreign travelers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic, on the other hand, has made it clear that he has no plans to get the vaccine.

Popular American television figure Rachel Campos-Duffy and Congresswoman Claudia Tenney are the latest to show support for Djokovic. They also slammed the Joe Biden-Government over its rules and regulations regarding the virus.

While Campos-Duffy stated that Biden needs to wake up as the pandemic is over, Tenney blamed politics for keeping the World No. 7 out.

"This is the dumbest thing ever! Can someone wake sleepy Joe up from his nap and tell him the pandemic is over? Our government continues to work for #BigPharma?" Campos-Duffy tweeted.

Rachel Campos-Duffy @RCamposDuffy dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1… This is the dumbest thing ever! Can someone wake sleepy Joe up from his nap and tell him the pandemic is over? Our government continues to work for #BigPharma This is the dumbest thing ever! Can someone wake sleepy Joe up from his nap and tell him the pandemic is over? Our government continues to work for #BigPharma? dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1…

"This is absolutely despicable. @DjokerNole is the best tennis player in the world who performs at an ultra elite level is unable to compete in a premier athletic event in the US because of politics," Tenney wrote.

Claudia Tenney @claudiatenney Rachel Campos-Duffy @RCamposDuffy dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1… This is the dumbest thing ever! Can someone wake sleepy Joe up from his nap and tell him the pandemic is over? Our government continues to work for #BigPharma This is the dumbest thing ever! Can someone wake sleepy Joe up from his nap and tell him the pandemic is over? Our government continues to work for #BigPharma? dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1… This is absolutely despicable. @DjokerNole is the best tennis player in the world who performs at an ultra elite level is unable to compete in a premier athletic event in the US because of politics. twitter.com/RCamposDuffy/s… This is absolutely despicable. @DjokerNole is the best tennis player in the world who performs at an ultra elite level is unable to compete in a premier athletic event in the US because of politics. twitter.com/RCamposDuffy/s…

According to new rules released last month, foreign travelers are no longer required to show negative test results to enter the US, they must produce proof of a double dose of vaccination against the coronavirus.

The United States Tennis Association, the US Open organizers, has refused to seek a special exemption for unvaccinated players.

Novak Djokovic set to miss entire US Open swing

Novak Djokovic lost to Daniil Medvedev in the final last year.

Although Novak Djokovic cannot enter America without proof of vaccination, he features on the 2022 US Open entry list due to the International Tennis Federation's (ITF) rules.

According to the ITF, all eligible players are to be automatically included in the entry list based on their rankings 42 days before a Grand Slam begins. The tournament organizers issued a statement stating that while the US Open does not require players to be vaccinated, the tournament will respect the government's policies.

"Per the ITF Grand Slam rulebook, all eligible players are automatically entered into the men's and women's singles main-draw fields based on rankings 42 days prior to the first Monday of the event. The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the U.S. government's position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens," the statement read.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far