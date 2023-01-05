American tennis star Reilly Opelka questions Nike's decision to end contract with Russian Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev’s contract termination with sportswear brand Nike has caught the eye of American tennis player Reilly Opelka.

It was recently revealed that the American sportswear manufacturer had terminated its contract with many tennis players. On the chopping block were a few well-known names, including 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, rising Ukrainian star Marta Kostyuk, 2019 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova, Croatia’s Donna Vekic and World No. 8 Andrey Rublev.

It was stated that Nike had dropped players that did not meet performance requirements, which included ranking positions and tournament entries. Rublev, however, has a career-high ranking of World No. 5 and won four titles in 2022, taking his total career tally to a dozen titles. The 25-year-old is also consistent with his participation in tournaments and is known to have a devoted set of fans and followers.

Reilly Opelka, thus, saw no reason for Rublev's relationship with the brand to bite the dust based on his ranking and participation.

"Rublev is top 8 in the world tho.. also plays every single week," Reilly Opelka remarked.

As Reilly Opelka questions Nike's move, Andrey Rublev launches own brand

The World No. 8 wearing kit from his recently launched brand "Rublo" at Adelaide International 1

Many, similar to Reilly Opelka, questioned Nike’s debatable move to terminate its contract with Andrey Rublev, who has been sponsored by the brand since his junior days.

The Russian star, meanwhile, surprised his fans by announcing the launch of his own brand named “Rublo”, suggesting that his personal ambitions may have been the reason behind parting ways with the brand.

At the 2023 Adelaide International 1, the former World No. 5 debuted products from his brand, which stands for “equality and kindness and hope of making the world a better place.”

"We been working on something important and close to me. And we would like to share with you something that can be bigger then just a brand, something that can help people, planet. Something that will be a symbol of hope and kindness. It’s gonna be an interesting year and hopefully all together we will be able to add a bit of light in this dark world," the 25-year-old said while making the announcement on social media.

The Russian, who has publicly pleaded for world peace, also made vulnerable revelations about his mental health and well-being.

"Here is a doze of migraine to your heads. I know I’m depressive and always have been thinking about life and death for too much, but before my days will end I will keep fighting for what I believe, what I love and who I love," he said.

