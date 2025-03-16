Amid mysterious absence from WTA Tour, Caroline Wozniacki spends quality time with former rival Agnieszka Radwanska in Miami

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki spent some quality time with former World No. 2 Agnieszka Radwanska in Miami. They went to the Fisher Island together and shared the images on Instagram story.

Caroline Wozniacki and Agnieszka Radwanska played each other 17 times on the WTA Tour, including two meetings in the WTA Finals, with the Dane leading their head-to-head 11-6.

The Pole shared the picture with Wozniacki on Instagram story and wrote, "#greatafternoon with #carowozniacki". Wozniacki shared her story and wrote:

"Always great to see you 😍😍".

Screengrab of Caroline Wozniacki and Agnieszka Radwanska's Instagram stories. (Source: https://www.instagram.com/stories/aradwanska/3589032215406481177)

Agniezka Radwanska also shared a video on her Instagram story, in which she was sitting in a cart, which was driven by Caroline Wozniacki. Radwanska praised the Dane for her driving skills and wrote, "#excellentdriver @carowozniacki".

36-year-old Radwanska, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2012, when she lost to Serena Williams in three sets, retired in 2018 due to injury and fitness issues in 2018 when she was only 29. Her biggest achievement of the career was winning the WTA Finals in 2015, when she defeated Petra Kvitova in the final.

Radwanska and Wozniacki have some pleasant memories in Miami, as the Pole won the Miami Open title in 2012, when she defeated Maria Sharapova in the final, whereas Wozniacki lost the Miami Open final in 2017 against Johanna Konta.

Caroline Wozniacki has yet to play a WTA event in 2025

Caroliine Wozniacki at the 2025 Australian Open (Image Source: Getty)

2018 Australian Open champion Wozniacki, who also reached the US Open finals twice in 2009 and 2014, last played at the 2024 US Open when she lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia in three sets.

She skipped the Australian Open this year and said that she had withdrawn due to fitness problems, and she had to plans to retire yet. She often posts images with her kids and husband on the social media, but she did not make any statement about missing the WTA 1000 events in Doha, Dubai, Indian Wells or Miami.

Wozniacki was ranked World No. 70 in August last year but she will be out of the Top 100 on Monday, 17 March, as she failed to defend the 215 points she earned from last year's edition of the BNP Paribas Open.

