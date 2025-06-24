Amid reports of Novak Djokovic & family moving to Greece, Stefanos Tsitsipas jokes about one thing stopping duo from starting food business together

Stefanos Tsitsipas humorously put a Greek culinary spin on his all-smiles meeting with Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. Both ATP stars have arrived at SW19 and begun their preparations for their respective campaigns at the prestigious grass Major. Tsitsipas' joke stemmed from recent reports suggesting the 24-time Major champion is considering moving with his family to a gorgeous property in the Greek capital of Athens.

On Monday, June 23, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Wimbledon Championships shared a picture of Tsitsipas and Djokovic next to a practice court. From the looks of it, the Greek and the Serb were engaged in a lighthearted conversation. The post was captioned:

"Novak & Stefanos catching up 🌱 #Wimbledon"

Later, Stefanos Tsitsipas himself took to X and reacted to his picture at the Wimbledon practice courts with Novak Djokovic. The former ATP No. 3 put an imaginative twist on the picture, making it seem as if he and the Serb were talking about opening a Greek taverna (small restaurant specializing in Greek cuisine). Tsitsipas wrote:

""Novak: “So… when are we opening that Greek taverna?” Me: “When you finally learn how to make tzatziki without using soy yogurt.","

As reported by Blic, the villa that the Serb and his family are looking to move into was formerly owned by Dimitris Giannakopoulos, a controversial Greek businessman who owns Panathinaikos B.C., an Athens-based professional basketball team. Currently, a multi-million dollar worth mansion in Marbella, Spain serves as the Djokovic family's home.

On the tennis front, both ATP stars would be keen on mustering deep runs at Wimbledon.

Stefanos Tsitsipas hoping for collaboration with Goran Ivanisevic to bear fruit at Wimbledon 2025; Novak Djokovic chasing record-equaling eighth title at SW19

Novak Djokovic before a practice session at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Tsitsipas currently finds himself languishing at No. 26 on the ATP Tour's singles rankings as a result of several poor outings in recent months. To put a stop to his downward spiral, the 12-time career singles titlist and two-time Major runner-up appointed the iconic Goran Ivanisevic as his coach in late May this year. Interestingly, Ivanisevic is a former coach of Djokovic, having led the Serb to 12 of his 24 Grand Slam titles.

Tsitsipas and Ivanisevic's collaboration began at the recently-concluded Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, where the Greek reached the second round before losing to Alex Michelsen. Ivanisevic has stated that it will take some time for his methods to translate into positive on-court performances and results for Tsitsipas.

Meanwhile, the Serb would be hoping to equal former rival Roger Federer's proud record of eight men's singles title triumphs at Wimbledon. The former No. 1 had the chance to do it in 2023 and then again in 2024. Unfortunately, he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final on both occasions.

