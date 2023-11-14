"An amateur racing driver, that's my dream" - Daniil Medvedev on his envisioned career pursuit after tennis retirement

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev has revealed that he would like to pursue a career in motorsports after retiring from professional tennis.

The Russian is presently competing in the 2023 ATP Finals. He started his campaign at the year-end championship in Turin, Italy, with a bang, defeating compatriot Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-2 in a group-round encounter on November 14.

Medvedev attended a press conference following his victory and was asked what he wanted to do when he retired from tennis. He said that he would like to try his hand at many other things, such as commentary and coaching, to see what best suits him.

"I don't know. I will have to try many things after my career to see what I like because I want to do something I like. I think commentator could be something I can try. I don't know if I'm going to like it. If I'm not going to like it, I'm going to say, Okay, I don't do it. Same about coaching. I don't know if I could be a good coach, but I would like to try it one day," he said.

However, the former US Open champion was sure about pursuing his 'dream' of being an amateur racing driver.

"But what I for sure will try to do, depends how my life goes, but I will try to be an amateur racing driver. That's my dream. For sure I cannot go professional anywhere. But some like Ferrari Challenge or whatever, where you pay money and you race throughout the whole year on the best tracks of the world, this I'm going to do with some of my friends," Daniil Medvedev said.

Daniil Medvedev is a well-known motorsports enthusiast. He enjoys karting with his friends in his spare time and even visited the Barcelona Grand Prix in June. So it would make perfect sense for the Russian to pursue something in this field after he hung up his racket.

Daniil Medvedev is 'happy' with his win over Andrey Rublev

Daniil Medvedev discussed his match against compatriot and good friend Andrey Rublev, calling it a 'tough' win. Regardless, he was 'happy' as he could enhance his serve game and make fewer errors.

"Was a very tough one, especially the first set. Close, close margins. Me, I believe that these tennis matches can go either way, so I'm happy today I managed to do better serves on break points, less mistakes," he said.

"Because of this tough first set, I think second set he dropped his level. I managed to take it, and really happy with the win," he added.

Medvedev will now face Alexander Zverev in the next group-round match on November 16. Zverev is a two-time ATP Finals champion (2018 and 2021), and he comes into the encounter fresh off a hard-fought win over Carlos Alcaraz.

On that note, it's worth mentioning that Medvedev and Zverev have met 17 times on the tour so far, with the Russian holding a 10-7 head-to-head lead.