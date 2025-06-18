"An awful, awful thing to say" - Katie Boulter gives brutally honest window into 'horrible' online abuse against tennis players

British No. 2 Katie Boulter opened up about the extent of horrific online abuse that players are subjected to on a daily basis in an interview with BBC Sport. She received some downright vile comments following her recent French Open campaign and has now given further insight into the matter.
The abuse, most of which Boulter felt came from gamblers and trolls, leaves the recipients shaken. One of the messages hoped that she would get cancer. While she wondered what could possibly make someone type that, she stated that it was a truly awful thing to say to anyone.
"I mean, I think I just wonder who the person is that has sent that. I just wonder if they're in that tough of a place. I don't think it's something that I would ever say to my worst enemy, let alone to anyone at all or even think it. It's just an awful, awful thing to say to anyone. Yeah, it's horrible, it really is," Boulter said.
Another message even threatened Boulter's family. She said that players could be in harm's way if one of these trolls felt like escalating the matter. They don't know if the person tormenting them is someone working at a tournament they're competing in, or if they know where they live.
"I think it just shows how vulnerable we are. You really don't know if this person is on-site, you really don't know if they're nearby or if they know where you live or anything like that. For me, personally, it makes me feel, yeah, very vulnerable. It's so sad to see someone actually type that out. Disgusting, honestly," she added.
Boulter isn't the only one to open up about the nasty comments players are subjected to. Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, and Paula Badosa, among others, also shared their ordeal. The Brit, meanwhile, is hoping to keep this terrible business aside and focus on her campaign in Nottingham.
Katie Boulter begins her Nottingham Open title defense with a win
Two-time defending champion Katie Boulter kicked off her title defense at the Nottingham Open 2025 with a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win over Lulu Sun. She didn't drop her serve even once during the contest.
Boulter's quest for a third consecutive title will continue against compatriot Sonay Kartal. Their second-round showdown will take place on Thursday, June 19. After an underwhelming start to her grass swing, she's hoping for a quick turnaround ahead of Wimbledon.
The 28-year-old participated in last week's HSBC Championships at Queen's Club. After a hard-fought three-set win over Ajla Tomljanovic, she was sent packing by fifth seed Diana Shnaider despite winning the first set. She's now bidding to become the first woman to three titles in Nottingham.