Death threats against family & unborn child, comments on dead dog & more: Jessica Pegula shares disheartening look into abuse from bettors

Jessica Pegula gave a disheartening reality check into the online abuse she is subjected to from tennis bettors via a long message. The American was surprised by how she had gotten used to the abuse, which included death threats towards family and unborn child, comments on her dead dog, and many other disgusting comments.

Pegula most recently competed at the 2025 French Open, where she was the third seed. Though she was playing some scintillating tennis, the American was stunned by home favorite Lois Boisson in the fourth round, bringing an end to her run. However, a few days after her loss, the World No. 3 gave a look into the harsh abuse tennis players are subjected to following a defeat.

In a series of heartbreaking Instagram stories, Jessica Pegula decided to break her silence by sharing a thread of these aforementioned abuses, and also had a viewer discretion warning. The comments attacked the 31-year-old's family, her unborn child, and also abused the American in the comments section of her late dog Tucker's post. She questioned,

"This stuff never really bothered me much, but does any other sport deal with this to our level? I'd love to know because it seems to be predominantly tennis?? It's so disturbing."

She also added,

"I get told my family should get cancer and die from people on here on a regular basis. Absolutely crazy."

Continuing her thoughts, Pegula also said how players from the NHL, seemingly from her father Terry Pegula's team, the Buffalo Sabres, would complain to her about the threats they received. Surprisingly, the American was not surprised to witness death threats, which she thought was 'messed up'.

"I actually had threats come through the NHL that they were worried about and sent to me. My response was 'Oh, that's it? I get those all the time.' That is so messed up that that is my response. Normalizing death threats."

She also asked the fans to understand what the players were undergoing off the court because of such derogatory remarks.

"When fans get on us as athletes to be tougher and stronger, just realize you prob don't have people sending you death threats" - Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula - Source: Getty

In her final message, Jessica Pegula mentioned that though she wasn't hurt by most of these comments, she wanted fans to understand how these bettors were sending such horrendous comments to tennis players.

"Again I'm glad this stuff has never really gotten to me (can't reason with crazy) but it doesn't mean it doesn't get to other players or makes it ok. When fans get on us as athletes to be tougher and stronger and etc etc. just realize you prob don't have people sending you death threats every day and hoping your family dies and you give birth to a still born child," Jessica Pegula wrote.

The American also didn't want to listen to any 'stay off social media' comments, and many players received major financial help via social media.

"And don't say "stay off social media" well it's unavoidable because our entire careers and sponsors are based off of posting on social media. These are comments I get with my dms and comments turned off.."

Jessica Pegula is not the first player to open up about the dark side of the sports betting world. Market Vodrousova, Paula Badosa, Caroline Garcia, and many others have raised their voices against this issue in the past.

