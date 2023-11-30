"An event that we already marked in red" - Jannik Sinner's top priority for 2024 will be Paris Olympics, proclaims coach Darren Cahill

Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill has said the Italian's top priority for the 2024 season is the Paris Olympic Games.

Sinner inspired Italy to their first title at the Davis Cup in nearly 50 years. Italy defeated Australia 2-0 in the final on Sunday (November 26). The World No. 4 beat Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-0 in the second match of the night after Matteo Arnaldi had gifted Italy the lead with a three-set win over Alexei Popyrin.

With an impressive 5-0 record over singles and doubles matches in the tournament, there is no denying that Sinner has given his all for the country.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Cahill said the team has already marked the Paris Olympics "in red" on the 2024 calendar, given Sinner's passion for representing Italy.

"I would say that for the next season, his top priority is none other than the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. It is an event that we have already marked in red on our calendar because Jannik loves to represent Italy," Cahill said, as quoted by Punto de Break.

Cahill recalled Sinner's dejection after being left out of last year's Davis Cup due to injuries, an incident that made the coach realize the Italian's love for his nation.

"When he got injured last year in Paris-Bercy and couldn't play in the Davis Cup, I realized how much cares about his country because he was really devasted," he added.

"Jannik Sinner is called the fox, but he's got a little tiger in his stomach" - Darren Cahill

Jannik Sinner with his coach Darren Cahill at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill labeled the Italian as a "little tiger" due to his hunger and passion for success on the tour. In a recent interview, the Aussie reflected on Sinner's pleasant but daring personality.

"There's no fake agenda the way he is. He's passionate, he has fun, he's not afraid to smile, he's bit of a jokester. He has got a hunger about him, you can see it in his eyes. I know he's called the fox but he's got a little tiger in his stomach and he wants it badly," Cahill said. .

Sinner commenced his partnership with Darren Cahill in July 2022. The 22-year-old showed immediate progress under the Aussie and has since won three titles under his guidance, including his maiden Masters 1000 title at this year's Canadian Open.

Before his success with Italy at the Davis Cup, Jannik Sinner played at the ATP Finals. He lost 3-6, 3-6 to Novak Djokovic in the final of the year-end tournament. However, he secured the World No. 4 spot in the year-end rankings and wrapped up the season with an impressive win percentage of 81.01%.