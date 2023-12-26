Ana Ivanovic and her husband, Bastian Schweinsteiger, went toe-to-toe in a fun guessing game to celebrate Christmas Day with festive flair.

Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger began their relationship in September 2014, and the Serb tied the knot with the former Manchester United and Bayern Munich midfielder in July 2016. They are proud parents to three children: Luca (born in 2018), Leon (born in 2019), and their third son, born in May 2023.

Having been together for a while now, the couple put their knowledge of each other's favorites to the test, displaying their enduring competitive spirit in a fun holiday-themed game.

Ana Ivanovic got off to a slow start, incorrectly guessing 'gingerbread' as her husband's favorite Christmas cookies instead of 'dominostein,' a German confection. Schweinsteiger took the lead in the game by correctly guessing 'Last Christmas' by Wham! to be the former World No. 1's cherished Christmas song.

Ivanovic then redeemed herself by correctly identifying 'skiing' as her husband's most-loved winter activity. Subsequently, the German faltered when guessing Ana Ivanovic's beloved holiday decoration, choosing festive 'socks' over the correct answer, a Christmas tree. The Serb continued her winning ways by accurately picking 'Home Alone' as Schweinsteiger's favorite Christmas movie.

Ana Ivanovic ultimately won the game with a score of 2-1 as her husband failed to guess her favorite festive dish. She revealed that the correct answer was 'Božićna pogača,' a ceremonial round loaf of bread integral to the Serbian Christmas tradition, while Scweinsteiger hilariously put down:

"Meat or salmon. She is Serbian!!"

The former World No. 1 shared a clip of their game on social media and wished her fans a Merry Christmas.

"Since we always enjoy a good game on the holidays...Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating," Ana Ivanovic posted on X.

Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger offered a peek into their holiday festivities last week as well. The German shared a glimpse of the family embracing the festive spirit by baking Christmas cookies together.

"Welcome to the Christmas bakery," he captioned his Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Ivanovic proudly showed off one of their creations from their 'Christmas bakery,' sharing a picture of a freshly baked loaf of bread.

"Some last Christmas baking - already feeling the Christmas magic 💫🎄💖," she captioned her Instagram post.

Ana Ivanovic won one Grand Slam title during her career

2008 French Open

Ana Ivanovic had a remarkable 13-year professional career, during which she won 15 tour-level titles and held the World No. 1 ranking for 12 weeks. She hung up her racquet in December 2016.

The Serb won one Grand Slam title during her career, at the 2008 French Open. Entering the Major as the second seed, she commenced her campaign with a dominant 6-2, 7-5 win over Sofia Arvidsson.

Ivanovic then triumphed over Lucie Safarova and Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets. She advanced to the quarterfinals after claiming a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Petra Cetkovska.

The former World No. 1 emerged victorious against Patty Schnyder in the quarterfinals and compatriot Jelena Jankovic in the semifinals to book a place in the final. She defeated Dinara Safina 6-4, 6-3 in the summit clash to clinch her first and only Grand Slam title.