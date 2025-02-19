Ana Ivanovic radiates positivity in latest monochrome mirror selfie

Ana Ivanovic looked full of glee in her latest monochrome mirror selfie. The former World No. 1 is very active on Instagram and often shows glimpses of her life with her husband Bastian Schweinsteiger, a former German football player.

Ivanovic rose to the top of the rankings in 2008 after winning the French Open. The Serb clinched the title in a stellar victory against Russian Dinara Safina, after dominating the Roland Garros that year.

She turned pro in 2003 and won 15 WTA singles titles before retiring from tennis in 2016 when she was just 29 years old. The 37-year-old recently took to her Instagram to post a story with her mirror selfie. Clad in a trench coat, Ivanovic radiated positive energy through her picture.

Screenshot via @anaivanovic on Instagram

Ivanovic engages in various activities for the benefit of tennis and her country post-retirement. She is also the national ambassador of UNICEF for Serbia and helps raise funds to reduce the mortality of infants.

Even though her career was cut short due to injuries, she is still one of the best players to come out of Serbia. Ivanovic has praised compatriot Novak Djokovic numerous times for his achievements and picked him over two of his biggest opponents, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Ana Ivanovic weighs in on the GOAT debate and picks her favorite among the big three

Ana Ivanovic and Novak Djokovic at the Hopman Cup - Source: Getty

Ana Ivanovic made her pick among the big three. In an interview with Serbian TV channel K1 in 2022, she backed fellow Serb Djokovic and admitted that he was better than the tennis legends Federer and Nadal.

Novak is definitely the best player in tennis history. The most fascinating thing about him is how long he is at the top of the game. Both Roger and Rafa had ups and downs but Nole always stayed at top,” she said (via Bolavip US)

Djokovic has till now won 24 Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal, making him one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. He also leads the head-to-head against Federer (27-23) and Nadal (31-29).

Ivanovic and Djokovic, who trained together since childhood, have always been great admirers of each other's talents. Even though they have never played together, they won a warm-up mixed doubles event at the 2012 Hopman Cup and continue to be good friends.

