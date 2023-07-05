Ana Ivanovic recently shared her admiration for Iga Swiatek, fondly recalled her French Open semifinal against Maria Sharapova, and discussed her husband and former footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger's improving tennis skills.

Former World No. 1 Ivanovic announced her retirement from professional tennis in December 2016. Earlier in 2016, she had tied the knot with German World Cup-winning footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The couple share three children together. They welcomed their first son in 2018 and their second son in 2019. The Serb gave birth for the third time in May 2023.

On July 4, Ivanovic held a Q&A session on social media and was asked who she would name as her favorite active tennis player. Ivanovic deemed Iga Swiatek her favorite, praising the Pole's impressive all-court ability.

"My favorite active tennis player is @iga_swiatek as i think she is really a all court player!" she tweeted.

When asked about her best match, Ivanovic pointed to her 2007 French Open semifinal clash against Maria Sharapova. The former World No. 1 had defeated five-time Grand Slam champion Sharapova 6-2, 6-1 before falling to two-time defending champion Justine Henin in the final.

"There were few of my favorite matches, but one that comes to my mind is the 2007 @rolandgarros semi-final against Maria #Sharapova," she responded.

Upon being questioned about her husband Bastian Schweinsteiger's progress in tennis, Ivanovic revealed that while his skills had improved significantly, he still required further training.

"It's getting better and better, but we still need a lot of training," she commented.

Iga Swiatek set to take on Sara Sorribes Tormo in Wimbledon 2023 2R clash

Iga Swiatek advances to the second round at Wimbledon 2023

Iga Swiatek commenced her Wimbledon 2023 campaign in commanding fashion, defeating Zhu Lin 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the second round. The World No. 1 was clinical in her performance, striking down 22 winners and saving three of her four break points.

The World No. 1 will continue her quest for her maiden title at the grasscourt Major against Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round on Wednesday, July 5. Sorribes Tormo defeated Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 to book her spot against the Pole.

Swiatek will be hoping to make a strong showing at Wimbledon 2023 after suffering an early exit at the year's edition of the Grand Slam. The top seed had secured wins over Jana Fett and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove before falling to Alize Cornet in the third round.

Following her win in the first round, the World No. 1 expressed confidence in her improved skills this time around.

"This year I feel like we did more in terms of just like my baseline game, but also footwork I think because I just had more time to try all these things that I practiced on matches in Bad Homburg," Iga Swiatek said.

Poll : 0 votes