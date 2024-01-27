Ana Ivanovic reveals her prediction for Australian Open women's champion between Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen

Ana Ivanovic has offered her insights into the blockbuster Australian Open final showdown between Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen.

Ivanovic put her astute tennis acumen on display prior to the women's semifinal clashes at the Melbourne Slam by accurately predicting the finalists. She picked defending champion Sabalenka to triumph over Coco Gauff and predicted that Zheng would emerge victorious against Dayana Yastremska.

"Semi-finals are always something very special for every player - especially when it’s a Grand Slam. As @AustralianOpen semis are coming up I am really excited and wishing all athletes lots of luck! My guess, @SabalenkaA and #Zheng are going to the finals, what do you think?" she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

The former World No. 1's predictions rang true as both Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen advanced to the Australian Open final. The Belarusian claimed a 7-6(2), 6-4 victory over Gauff to reach her second consecutive final at the Melbourne Slam. Meanwhile, Zheng defeated Yastremska 6-4, 6-4 to book her place against the World No. 2.

Ana Ivanovic has shared her pick for the title clash between Sabalenka and Zheng as well. She suggested that the Chinese needed to manage her nerves and make a strong start to the match, emphasizing that the World No. 2 might overwhelm her otherwise.

The Serb went on to predict that Aryna Sabalenka will emerge as the Australian Open champion, successfully defending her title in Melbourne.

"Can't wait for the @australianopen finals this weekend - it will be crucial forzhengqinwen_tennis to start well and keep her nerves, otherwise @sabalenka_aryna might be too strong. My guess for this year's winner of the Women's Singles, though, is @sabalenka_aryna," Ivanovic posted on her Instagram story.

Ana Ivanovic's Instagram story

"Aryna Sabalenka's got the most big serve, most big forehand, big backhand, she's really complete player" - Zheng Qinwen ahead of Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka

Following her win over Dayana Yastremska, Zheng Qinwen disclosed that she was anticipating a very competitive clash against Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open final. She hailed the Belarusian as a complete player, citing her powerful brand of tennis and well-rounded game.

"I'm sure the final will be really competitive, because I think Sabalenka, she's one of the, I would say, most big hitters right now in the tour. She got the most big serve, most big forehand, big backhand. She's really complete player," she said.

"Like you say, I haven't faced big seeded all the past round and she will be the first one I will face. But, you know, is a match, so let's see what gonna happen the final there," she added.

Zheng also shared her strategy to prepare for the final, revealing her intention to analyze Sabalenka's game and determine the most effective tactics to use against her. She also highlighted the importance of ensuring that she was physically and mentally prepared for the contest.

"I mean, I'm gonna try to recover my body to arrive 100% to be able to run a lot in the final, for sure. Yes, to try to study a little bit the opponent and see what is the tactic going to be in the final and to prepare myself mentally. I think that's the goal," she said.

Sabalenka defeated Zheng 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open, taking a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head record.