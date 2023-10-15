Ana Ivanovic shares glimpse of opera date with husband Bastian Schweinsteiger as they continue Italian vacation

Ana Ivanovic shared a delightful glimpse into her evening at the opera with husband Bastian Schweinsteiger, during their vacation in Italy.

Ivanovic announced her retirement from professional tennis in December 2016. In May of the same year, she tied the knot with German World Cup-winning footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger after a two-year relationship.

Earlier this month, the former World No. 1 offered a look into her picturesque Rome getaway with Schweinsteiger. Ivanovic showed off her chic fashion sense as she posed against the backdrop of scenic locations in the Italian capital.

She also treated her followers to snapshots of her dining experience at a local restaurant and moments spent with her husband on a golf course.

"When in Rome ... 🍝❤️🇮🇹," Ivanovic posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Following their time in Italy, Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger have made their way to Milan. They recently attended a performance at the renowned La Scala opera house.

The 35-year-old donned a shimmering black floor-length gown for the occasion, while Schweinsteiger looked dapper in a classic black suit. Ivanovic paired her gown with silver sky-high pencil heels, which Schweinsteiger graciously carried for her as she gave her feet a rest in the elevator.

"#aboutyesterday. La Scala 🫶✨," she posted on her Instagram story.

Ana Ivanovic's Instagram story

Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger share three children together. They welcomed their first son in 2018 and their second in 2019. The Serb gave birth for the third time in May this year.

A brief look into Ana Ivanovic's career achievements

Ana Ivanovic

Ana Ivanovic enjoyed a highly successful 12-year career. She made her debut on the WTA tour in 2004 and won her maiden tour-level title the following year at the Canberra International.

The 35-year-old reached her first-ever Grand Slam final at the 2007 French Open. After defeating second seed Maria Sharapova 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals, Ivanovic suffered a straight sets defeat to two-time defending champion Justine Henin in the title clash.

The Serb extended her successful streak at Roland Garros in 2008, reaching the final again. She defeated Dinara Safina 6-4, 6-3 in the final to win her first and only Grand Slam title. The victory also marked her ascent to the World No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career.

Ana Ivanovic won 15 tour-level titles over the course of her career and qualified for the WTA Finals on three occasions, in 2007, 2008 and 2014. The former World No. 1 also amassed over $15.5 million in career prize money, placing her 25th on the all-time list.