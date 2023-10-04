In Pictures: Ana Ivanovic and husband Bastian Schweinsteiger take in the sights in Rome on vacation

Former Serbian tennis star Ana Ivanovic shares vacation snapshots from Rome with her husband, football legend Bastian Schweinsteiger. The former world No. 1 announced her retirement in December 2016, citing her inability to maintain a high level of performance as a significant factor.

Ana Ivanovic enjoyed a successful career, securing 15 titles, among them a Grand Slam victory at the French Open after defeating Dinara Safina in the final, 6–4, 6–3. Additionally, she reached the final of the 2007 French Open and was the runner-up in the 2008 Australian Open.

In a Wednesday social media post, Ivanovic shared several photos capturing moments in Rome, including images of her and her husband taking pictures, dining at a restaurant, and posing together against the backdrop of a golf course.

"When in Rome..." she captioned.

Expand Tweet

Ivanovic married Bastian Schweinsteiger, a 2014 FIFA World Cup winner and 2013 UEFA Champions League winner, in Venice in July 2016. The couple had begun dating in 2014.

As per reports from German media, friends and family were kept in the dark about the wedding's location. They were simply instructed to gather at Munich Airport on Monday morning, from where they were flown to Venice in a private jet.

Bastian Schweinsteiger, Ana Ivanovic's husband, shared a selfie of the two of them in Rome while attending the 2023 Ryder Cup, which took place from Friday, September 29, to Sunday, October 1, 2023.

His caption simply read:

"Thank you for having us, Ryder Cup."

Expand Tweet

The 2023 Ryder Cup featured a celebrity all-star game prior to the main event, with football legends such as Andriy Shevchenko and Gareth Bale in attendance. Additionally, the game saw the participation of 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

Ana Ivanovic and her husband, Bastian Schweinsteiger, joyfully welcome their third child into the world

Ana Ivanovic and her husband, Bastian Schweinsteiger, joyfully welcome their third child into the world.

On February 10, 2023, Ivanovic shared the joyful news of her third pregnancy on her Instagram account. She and her husband, Bastian Schweinsteiger, were already parents to two sons born in 2018 and 2019.

Throughout this year, Ivanovic has been sharing several pictures showcasing her growing baby bump on social media.

Then, on May 9, the Serbian tennis star posted a heartwarming Instagram video featuring herself, her husband, and their sons as they introduced the newest addition to their family.

"Hello world. Our hearts are full of love," Ivanovic's captioned.

The Instagram post depicted a progression in which they gently unveiled the baby's hand by separating their clasped hands.