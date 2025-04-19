Ana Ivanovic spotted spending quality time in Mauritius amid separation rumors with husband Bastian Schweinsteiger

Former tennis star Ana Ivanovic was seen spending quality time in Mauritius amid rumors of separation from her long-time husband and German soccer legend, Bastian Schweinsteiger, the news of which surfaced on the internet. The couple had been married since 2016 and share three children, but have been very private on social media about their life.

The couple has had decorated careers, with Ivanovic winning one of the most coveted Grand Slams, the French Open in 2008, which was followed by her reaching the No. 1 rankings of the WTA. Schweinsteiger, on the other hand, is one of the most prominent soccer players to come out of Germany and has won multiple titles for his country, including the 2014 World Cup, along with eight Bundesliga titles with his club Bayern Munich.

The couple has not yet publicly commented on or addressed these speculations and is reportedly dealing with them privately. Meanwhile, the Serb was seen having a gala time in Mauritius, enjoying beach time and playing tennis, as she shared a photodump of her favorite moments from the getaway on her Instagram on April 18, 2025.

"Sunsets, Beach days and tennis sessions 🌅🎾Thanks to @oolesaintgeran and @luxtennis for these unforgettable memories 🌴❤️," she captioned her post.

Ana Ivanovic retired from the sport in 2016, after which she had completely focused on being a caring wife and a doting mother.

Ana Ivanovic on her life with husband and kids

Ana Ivanovic with husband Bastian Schweinsteiger - Source: Getty

Ana Ivanovic opened up about how she balances her life as a new mum in an interview on the Olympic Channel Podcast in 2022. She candidly spoke about how she was in disbelief that she retired and now has taken up a completely different yet delightful role of being a mother, which came with a new set of challenges and thrills.

“Being a mother has, of course, its beauties, but it also has its challenges. For four years I didn’t really sleep. There are so many moments when you are just really exhausted and you are talking the edge of survival, and you’re like, how do I do it?," she said.

Ivanovic also highlighted how she spent quality time with Schweinsteiger by playing tennis while figuring out parenting.

“He’s very competitive and he’s still trying super hard. We play every game that he gets 30-love and he can maybe manage to get a game or two but I sometimes make him work hard for points and sometimes let him win a game when he deserves it,” Ivanovic added.

The former star is still active in tennis, appearing occasionally in exhibition and promotional matches.

