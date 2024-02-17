Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova responds to her boyfriend being called "the biggest fashion legend in tennis" post SF loss at Qatar Open

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova recently replied to a comment online that labeled her boyfriend a fashion legend.

Pavlyuchenkova often takes to social media to post pictures with her boyfriend, who's name is not publicly available.

The Russian recently responded to a comment from a WTA photographer who took to X to post a photo of the couple on the sidelines and praised Pavlyuchenkova's boyfriend for his fashion sense.

"Nastia’s boyfriend has to be the biggest fashion legend in all of tennis," he wrote.

The 2021 French Open runner-up responded to the post, confirming that her boyfriend was indeed a fashionista.

"He is," responded Pavlyuchenkova along with a heart-eyed emoji.

Pavlyuchenkova recently took part in the Qatar Open. The Russian defeated Daria Kasatkina in the first round. In the second round, Marta Kostyuk retired after playing just three games. Pavlyuchenkova showed a strong display in the third round against reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova to set up a quarterfinal showdown against Danielle Collins.

The World No. 32 breezed past Collins to reach the semifinals at a WTA 1000 event for the first time since 2021, when she reached the semifinals at the Madrid Open. The 32-year-old fell short in the semifinals against Elena Rybakina, who defeated her in straight sets.

I have never played good in Qatar, this is more special: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova after reaching semifinals in Qatar

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova showcased a dominant display to see off former World No. 7 Danielle Collins 7-5, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the Qatar Open. After the match, the World No. 32 believed that she had never played well in Qatar as the conditions did not suit her.

"I have never played good in Qatar, so I always thought conditions were not, like, good for me and for some reason I never felt good playing here, and especially at this level event in these conditions," Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova said.

She was pleased with her performance in Qatar and said that her good run in the country was "more special" given her history at the tournament.

"So now I'm just actually really proud of this even more, because sometimes you play, like I like, for example, Madrid or Roland Garros, and I'm not saying it's normal that I would play well there, but it's kind of different where, when you really feel like, 'OK, this tournament is really tough and I don't play good here over the years,' and now you do well, this is more special," Pavlyuchenkova continued.