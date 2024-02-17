WATCH: Elena Rybakina’s ball toss causes spectator to tumble in the stands following 2024 Qatar Open SF win

Elena Rybakina reached the final of the 2024 Qatar Open in Doha after defeating Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets on Friday, February 16. But the highlight of the day was the hilarious fall of a spectator who tried to catch a ball that Rybakina threw into the stands after the match.

Rybakina, the third seed at the WTA 1000 tournament, defeated Lin Zhu, Emma Navarro, and Leylah Fernandez en route to the last four. The World No. 4 dominated the semifinal against Pavlyuchenkova from start to finish, winning 6-2, 6-4 in an hour and 29 minutes.

After sealing the victory, Rybakina celebrated by tossing a ball into the crowd as a souvenir for the fans. However, one fan was too eager to get his hands on the ball and ended up falling. The video shows the man leaning forward and reaching out for the ball, but losing his grip on the railing and tumbling down to the lower row.

Expand Tweet

The Kazakh has had an excellent start to the 2024 season, winning two titles and reaching a quarterfinal in her first four tournaments. The 24-year-old kicked off the season by lifting the Brisbane International trophy, defeating top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the final. She then won another title at the Abu Dhabi Open, where she beat Daria Kasatkina in the final.

Elena Rybakina reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International, eventually losing to Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets. The 2022 Wimbledon champion was ousted by Anna Blinkova in the second round of the Australian Open.

Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek to battle for 2024 Qatar Open title

Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek at the 2023 Australian Open

Iga Swiatek will take on Elena Rybakina in the 2024 Qatar Open final in Doha on Saturday, February, 17.

Swiatek, the defending champion and top seed, has been unstoppable in her quest for a third consecutive title in Doha. The Pole breezed past Sorana Cirstea, Ekaterina Alexandrova, and Victoria Azarenka, and advanced to the title clash after receiving a walkover due to Karolina Pliskova's withdrawal from the semifinal.

Rybakina, the third seed, has been equally impressive in her run to the final, dropping only one set. The final will be the fifth meeting between Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina, with the latter leading the head-to-head 3-1.

Their latest match came in the 2023 Italian Open quarterfinals, where the Pole was forced to retire in the third set due to a thigh injury.