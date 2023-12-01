Anastasia Potapova and Alexander Shevchenko tie the knot in intimate ceremony in St Petersburg, Russia

Russian tennis players Anastasia Potapova and Alexander Shevchenko recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in St Petersburg, Russia.

Popatava is currently ranked 28th in the WTA rankings, having won two trophies since turning pro in 2017. She achieved her career-high ranking of World No. 21 in June 2023.

Shevchenko, on the other hand, has been a professional since 2018. At present, he sits in 49th spot in the ATP world rankings. The 23-year-old is yet to win a singles title.

Popatava and Shevchenko have been dating since January 2023. Both have been spotted cheering each other during matches around the globe. The duo got engaged on September 24, 2023, before exchanging vows on Friday, December 1.

Potapova announced their marriage on social media as she posted a couple of videos from the ceremony held in St Petersburg.

Screenshots from Anastasia Potapova's recent videos on Instagram.

Anastasia Potapova: "Alexander Shevchenko is someone who not only knows tennis but also wants what is best for you"

Anastasia Potapova

During the 2023 French Open in May, Anastasia Potapova revealed her initial apprehensions regarding her future with Alexander Shevchenko because of the duo's professional commitments. She, however, affirmed that the two spent enough time together to develop a bond.

"Obviously, I didn’t know how it was going to work because scheduling in tennis is never easy. But somehow we’ve been able to manage it and in fact, it’s like we’ve spent every week together and we see each other a lot, which is a very good thing," she said in an interview with tennis.com.

Potapova also stated that being in Shevchenko's company brings a sense of tranquility to her both personally and professionally. She praised her partner for showing faith in her even during low phases.

"It’s really helpful to have someone who can support you, not just on your team, but someone you’re close to. He’s someone who not only knows tennis but also wants what is best for you. Even if I play like shit, he’s still going to support me, so that’s very nice to have someone like this on the tour. He understands," Potapova added.

As far as the Grand Slam tournaments are concerned, Anastasia Potapova has failed to make an impact. At the Australian Open, she could not go any farther than the second round.

The 22-year-old's Roland Garros campaign saw the 24th seed win two matches and she met a similar fate at Wimbledon. At the US Open, Potapova returned empty-handed after losing the opener.