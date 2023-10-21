The Elena Rybakina path to glory: Anastasia Potapova's fiance Alexander Shevchenko to switch allegiance from Russia to Kazakhstan

Following in the footsteps of Elena Rybakina, Russian tennis player Anastasia Potapova’s fiance, Alexander Shevchenko, is on track to represent Kazakhstan in the near future.

Born in Rostov-on-Don, a city in southern Russia, Alexander Shevchenko was rumored to have approached the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation regarding an allegiance switch earlier this year.

The vice president of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, Yuri Polsky, has now revealed that the World No. 84 intends to represent the country. Polsky also confirmed that the Russian has received a residence permit.

“He receives a residence permit in Kazakhstan, we talked with him a long time ago. Sasha [Alexander Shevchenko] wants to play for Kazakhstan,” he said as per Championat.

Alexander Shevchenko is based in Vienna, and is coached by Gunter Bresnik, Dominic Thiem’s ex-coach, since he was nine years old. Yuri Polsky hinted that the Russian residing outside of his birth country has worked to his advantage during the application process.

“Moreover, [Alexander Shevchenko] has not lived in Russia for a long time; he is based in Europe. I think that in the near future he will receive Kazakhstani citizenship and, accordingly, will join our team,” the vice president said.

It is worth noting that the trend of Russian tennis players choosing to represent a different country has been on the rise amid the ongoing war with Ukraine. Earlier this year, Moscow-born Varvara Gracheva started competing under the French flag.

The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation vice president Polsky revealed that the body received applications in excess of 100 last year.

“Last year we received more than a hundred requests. our task is not just to snatch someone good. The point is for the player to develop. Because it must be a conscious decision,” he said.

With his decision to represent Kazakhstan, Anastasia Potapova’s fiancé is set to join the likes of Russian-born Elena Rybakina, Alexander Bublik and Yulia Putintseva in representing the Asian country.

The 22-year-old, who broke inside the World’s top 100 in April this year, has been spotted in Bublik's company during his matches. Earlier this week, the pair also teamed up for doubles at the Stockholm Open.

"They believed in me" – What Elena Rybakina said about dropping Russia to represent Kazakhstan

Elena Rybakina at the 2023 China Open

Moscow-born Elena Rybakina, who turned pro in 2016, embarked upon her journey as a Kazakh player in 2018. In a 2020 interview with WTA Insider, the 24-year-old revealed how the country’s Federation approached her during a time of financial adversity.

"I finished school and I had to decide if I should go to college. My dad wanted me to go to college because he was worried. He saw the results, but it was difficult for us financially. It's not easy," Elena Rybakina said. "Like every parent, he was worried if I get injured. I had offers to universities in America, but I didn't even think about it because I wanted to keep playing. My dad really wanted me to go."

"Then the Federation made me an offer and the decision was easier,” she added.

Rybakina recalled that the body believed in her and supported her throughout, even when she wasn’t an established player on the circuit.

“I changed my citizenship because they believed in me and they offered. I was not so good when they offered. So, they believed in me and they're helping me a lot," the World No. 5 added.

In 2022, Elena Rybakina became the first Kazakh player to win a Grand Slam when she clinched the Wimbledon title.