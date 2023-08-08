"And I have issues with 2009 Wimbledon final" - Andy Roddick mocks Donald Trump supporter over election fairness debate by recalling defeat vs Federer

American tennis player Andy Roddick has mocked a Donald Trump supporter for his stand on the 2020 US presidential election results, recalling his famous battle with Roger Federer in 2009 at Wimbledon.

Trump ran for a second term as President against Joe Biden and lost the election. The Republican and his supporters have refused to acknowledge his defeat to date, maintaining the polls were rigged. The former President has also been blamed for plotting to overturn the outcome after his supporters stormed Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

Charles Burnham, a lawyer for Trump's close ally John Eastman, harped on about the same notion during a recent TV interview. Roddick reacted to a clip of the episode that was recently posted on Twitter.

Eastman Lawyer: There is a large portion of the country that has issues with the 2020 election.



Melber: A large portion of the country believes in ghosts… Melber: But first and foremost, Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. You accept that fact?Eastman Lawyer: There is a large portion of the country that has issues with the 2020 election.Melber: A large portion of the country believes in ghosts… pic.twitter.com/lbu4P60yiK

Roddick played a marathon match against the Swiss maestro on Centre Court in 2009. The Swiss emerged victorious at Wimbledon for the sixth time and 15th time at all Majors to overtake Pete Sampras' tally of 14 such titles. Roddick put up a great fight against Federer but eventually fell short of victory, losing 7-5, 6-7 (8), 6-7 (5), 6-3, 14-16.

Recalling the loss, Roddick replied to the tweet, writing:

"I have issues [with] the [2009] Wimbledon final. The largest one being that I lost..."

andyroddick @andyroddick @Acyn I have issues w the 09 Wimbledon final. The largest one being that I lost ….

Roddick was outdone by the Swiss in the summit clash as the latter smashed 50 aces and hit 107 winners against the American's 27 and 74, respectively. After the match, an emotional Roddick thanked the spectators and his opponent, saying

"I'm one of the lucky few that gets cheered for, so thank you (to fans) for that, I appreciate it. And I wanna say congratulations to Roger... He's a true champion and he deserves everything he gets so... Well done, mate!"

Roger Federer dominates head-to-head record against Andy Roddick

Roger Federer and Andy Roddick greet each other.

Roger Federer has dominated against Andy Roddick during his career. The two met each other 24 times, with the Swiss outperforming Roddick a staggering 21 times. The duo last played each other in 2012 during the Miami Open, with Roddick emerging as the winner.

Between 2004 and 2006, the former players locked horns in six summit clashes at different tournaments, including two at the Championships and one at the US Open, with the Swiss losing none.

Roddick walked away from tennis in 2012 when he was just 30 years old. The American played his last game at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York during the US Open. Federer called time on his career last year after winning 20 Grand Slams and staying World No. 1 for 310 weeks.

