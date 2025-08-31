  • home icon
"And they say he's not a romantic man" - Fans go wild over Jannik Sinner displaying model Laila Hasanovic on his phone at US Open amid romance rumors

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Aug 31, 2025 04:27 GMT
Jannik Sinner (left, Source: Getty), Laila Hasanovic (right, Source: Instagram/lailahasanovic)
Jannik Sinner (left, Source: Getty), Laila Hasanovic (right, Source: Instagram/lailahasanovic)

Jannik Sinner was recently captured on camera using his phone at the 2025 US Open, with his phone's screen bearing the picture of his rumored girlfriend Laila Hasanovic. Several tennis fans took notice of the moment and subsequently came up with a myriad of reactions.

On Saturday, August 30, the day of Sinner's third-round match at the hardcourt Major agains Denis Shapovalov, a picture of the reigning No. 1 and defending US Open champion surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). In it, the Italian could be seen using his phone. Interestingly, Danish model and influencer Hasanovic's picture was visible on the four-time Slam winner's phone screen.

also-read-trending Trending

Jannik Sinner's picture prompted a variety of playful reactions from fans.

"Him having his gfs pic as wallpaper... and they say hes not a romantic man," one fan wrote.
"Good bye Jannik Sinner in his single era, you were bigger than the whole sky💔," commented another.
"Somewhere in New York, Carlos Alcaraz is silently crying into his pillow," another fan chimed in.
"From Kygs ex to Schumachers ex our rebound guy💁‍♂️," wrote one, referring to Sinner's ex-girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya, who was previously in a relationship with Nick Kyrgios, and Laila Hasanovic, who formerly dated Mick Schumacher.
"He’s such a horn dog bruh," added another.
"One thing about Jannik we'll always learn about his private life although he always says he's a private person lol," weighed in yet another fan.
Hasanovic was spotted in Sinner's player box at this year's Wimbledon Championships, where the Italian won the men's singles title. However, so far, the World No. 1 has remained tight-lipped regarding his private life. There are also rumors that Sinner has entered the DMs of SI swimsuit model Brooks Nader.

Jannik Sinner secures progress to US Open 4R; will face either Alexander Bublik or Tommy Paul next

Jannik Sinner after winning his third-round match against Denis Shapovalov at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)
Jannik Sinner after winning his third-round match against Denis Shapovalov at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

An upset seemed on the cards when Denis Shapovalov won the first set of his third-round clash against Jannik Sinner at the 2025 US Open. However, the Italian won the next three sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 to keep his title defense at Flushing Meadows alive. Reflecting on the match after its conclusion, Sinner said:

"It was a very, very tough match today. I’ve known Denis for quite a while, so I knew that I would have to play at a high level today. I’m very happy that I managed to win. He started off very well. I just tried to stay there mentally."

Sinner will lock horns with either No. 23 seed Alexander Bublik or No. 14 seed Tommy Paul next. At the time of writing, the third set of Bublik and Paul's match is ongoing. The Kazakh won the first set 7-6(5), but the American squared things up by winning the second 7-6(4).

Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

