Brad Gilbert, Andre Agassi's former coach, made a heartwarming post about his former protégé, regarding his success at the Washington Open.

Gilbert took to social media to post a promotional poster about Andre Agassi and his success at the Washington Open, which he won five times, in 1990, 1991, 1995, 1998, and 1999.

The now 61-year-old Gilbert coached Agassi from 1994 to 2002, so he was present for three of the five titles the former World No. 1 had won in Washington.

More than 20 years later, the famous coach is back in Washington, and his protégé's accomplishments are still celebrated.

"This puts a warm smile on my face. You didn't want to play Andre Agassi when it was 100 degrees in Washington," Gilbert wrote on Twitter.

Agassi climbed to the top of the ATP rankings while working with Gilbert, winning multiple Grand Slam titles during the process (four at the Australian Open, one at the French Open, and two at the US Open). He also won the gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

Besides Gilbert, the now 53-year-old American worked with his father Emmanuel Agassi (1970-1983), the late Nick Bollettieri (1983-1993), Pancho Segura (1993), and Darren Cahill (2002-2006).

Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, and 'crazy' Goran Ivanisevic among those who Novak Djokovic would've liked to have played

Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi at the 2017 French Open

Novak Djokovic was recently asked in which era he would've liked to play, if he had the choice.

The all-time record holder with 23 Grand Slam singles titles had it pretty tough playing in the same era as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. But it certainly wouldn't have been easy in other eras as well.

During a press conference at Wimbledon 2023, Djokovic explained what eras he would've wanted to be a part of.

"I am very sorry I didn't have a chance to play Pete (Sampras), since he inspired me to pick up a racquet. With (Andre) Agassi, I did play one exhibition match here before Wimbledon. I would have loved to be part of that era, together with crazy Goran," Djokovic told Serbian reporters at Wimbledon.

The Serb continued without taking a breath, admitting that playing constantly against John McEnroe would have been feisty.

"I would probably get into an argument with (John) McEnroe. Yes, we've all thought about it. We all compare ourselves to the champions of the past. Many of these champions are still very active in our sport – McEnroe, Boris Becker, Ivan Lendl, etc," Djokovic said.

"I know Boris really well, and we often spoke about these topics and how he sees today’s tennis compared to his era," he added.

