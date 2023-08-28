Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick's ex-coach Brad Gilbert reacts to praise that he has quickly transformed Coco Gauff's game

USA TODAY Sports reporter Dan Wolken recently hailed Coco Gauff's appointment of Brad Gilbert as her coach, marking her as one of the favourites heading into the 2023 US Open. Gilbert, who has previously coached the likes of Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick, later took to social media to acknowledge the plaudits.

World No. 6 Gauff's partnership with Gilbert began during her campaign at the Citi Open and yielded immediate results as she won the WTA 500 event in Washington. Following a quarterfinal exit in the Canadian Open, the American went on the win her maiden WTA 1000 singles title in Cincinnati, beating World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals.

Dan Wolken said that while the coaching appointment of Brad Gilbert was surprising, it has worked out well for Gauff. He further pointed out Gilbert's methods often draw quick results, referring to his previous exploits coaching former World No. 1s Agassi and Roddick.

"The surprising move to add @bgtennisnation as a coach has paid dividends for Coco Gauff heading into the US Open. But it's not the first time a player has gotten results quickly after working with Brad Gilbert," tweeted Wolken.

Acknowledging the applause, Gilbert responded on Twitter with an array of emojis.

"😎🙏👍💪👊", replied Gilbert.

Talking about the coaching methods of Brad Gilbert, World No. 6 Coco Gauff admitted recently that she has more confidence in her abilities with the former World No. 4 by her side. She further elaborated that Gilbert has a relaxed personality which has helped her to enjoy the game more.

"For me with BG, it’s just really I think I have a lot more confidence in my game," Gauff said. "He’s a very relaxed guy, and sometimes I’ll be practicing with another player and it's 30-all or deuce and he'll say something completely random. It’s things like that that make me realize that tennis is serious but it's not as serious as my head makes it out to be, and I should enjoy it," she added.

The 19-year-old further reflected on her recent results and emphasized that Gilbert has helped her embrace the hardships of tennis.

"I think the last couple weeks I’ve had fun in the wins and losses. He's gotten me to have fun in those tough moments and embrace the hardships of tennis," Gauff added.

"I'm going in with a lot more confidence" - Coco Gauff says ahead of US Open

Coco Gauff against Karolina Muchova at the final of the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Sixth seed Coco Gauff is set to take on German qualifier Laura Siegemund in the opening round of the 2023 US Open on Monday. Siegemund currently leads the head-to-head between the two 1-0, having previously beaten Gauff 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the ASB Classic in Auckland in 2020.

Speaking to USA TODAY, Coco Gauff proclaimed that she has 'a lot more confidence' heading into the US Open this year. Explaining further, the American said that she has learned to "troubleshoot" in tough situations and has come to the realisation that she can win games even when she isn't playing her best.

"I think now I'm going in with a lot more confidence. I feel like no matter the score line in the match, I can be able to problem-solve and troubleshoot my way out. I know I can win matches not playing my best game now," said Coco Gauff.

"I think I wasn't playing my best in every single match in D.C. and Cincinnati, it's impossible. I do feel I'm much more confident in my B or C game," she added.

