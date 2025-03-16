Andre Agassi & Coco Gauff's ex-coach makes bold comment on Jannik Sinner's absence in Indian Wells with Jack Draper vs Holger Rune final set

Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert made a comment on Jannik Sinner's absence from the BNP Paribas Open and how that has led to underdogs like Jack Draper and Holger Rune make a mark at the tournament. The Italian has been banned from the sport for three months due to his doping saga, hence he is absent from the American leg of the season too.

Ad

Draper was especially praised by Gilbert for his comeback after a wobbly start to the season. The Brit had to retire from his fourth-round match at the Australian Open against Carlos Alcaraz. However, he made an incredible comeback against the Spaniard and defeated him in the semifinal clash at Indian Wells 6-1, 0-6, 6-4.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) highlighting Sinner's absence from the tournament and how he would have been a finalist had he not been out with a ban.

Ad

Trending

"Biggest takeaway from IW on mens side. Way more opportunity for a final like we have today with the absence of Sin City [Jannik Sinner]. The way he has been playing the last 18 months, he would have been in the final today," Gilbert said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He also commended the 23-year-old on the stellar performances he has showcased at the Indian Wells Masters.

"What a tournament for [Jack Draper] started with good win over [Joao Fonseca], 3 Americans then yesterday escape from Alcaraz, been so impressed with his movement and defense especially for his size, also seems to be serving bigger then I’ve seen before," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jack Draper suffered from tendinitis during the Australian Open this year and had to withdraw from the tournament.

Jack Draper's journey: From Australian Open heartbreak to back-to-back finals

Jack Draper at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Jack Draper had a dreamy comeback after suffering a heartbreaking exit from this year's AO. He recovered from his hip injury and resumed his season with the Qatar Open, where he qualified for the final but failed to triumph against Andrey Rublev.

Ad

The BNP Paribas Open has been no short of a dream for the Brit as he prevailed over Brazilian prodigy Joao Fonseca in the first round. It was followed by his wins over three Americans - Jenson Brooksby, Taylor Fritz, and Ben Shelton: along with Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz to qualify for another final.

He will look to clinch his third ATP title win as he faces Holger Rune in the final at Indian Wells on 17th March 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback