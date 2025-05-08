Andre Agassi & Coco Gauff's ex-coach reacts to Pope Leo XIV making history as first American Pope

Brad Gilbert, who once guided the career of Andre Agassi, has welcomed the election of Robert Prevost as Pope. Prevost has become the first-ever Pontiff born in the United States, following the death of Pope Francis just over two weeks ago. White smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel chimney early in the evening of May 8, signaling the end of the Vatican's election process. Prevost grew up in Chicago.

As papal elections go, Prevost's ascension was decided very quickly. It was only the second day of the conclave - the period during which Vatican cardinals cast their ballots for the new head of the Catholic Church - when the decision was announced. Prevost, a member of the Augustinian Order, spent most of his ministry in Peru and chose the name Leo XIV.

Brad Gilbert is Jewish, but regardless, shared CNBC's announcement of the occasion on his X account, emphasizing the historic appointment of an American to the papacy. He wrote:

"American Robert Prevost chosen to be Pope Leo XIV @CNBC. Wow American Pope"

Pope Leo XIV is the 267th Roman Catholic pope and is considered the spiritual leader of more than 1 billion Catholics around the world. Popes are thought to be successors to St. Peter, one of the 12 apostles.

Brad Gilbert coached Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff, among many others

63-year-old Brad Gilbert is a coach and former player, as well working as a tennis analyst for ESPN. As a player, he captured 20 ATP singles titles and once ranked as high as No. 4 in the world in 1990. He picked up a bronze medal at the 1988 Olympics.

Gilbert is most well-known for his association with Andre Agassi; the American coached Agassi to six of his eight Grand Slam victories. He's also coached Andy Murray, Andy Roddick and Kei Nishikori. More recently, Gilbert has coached Coco Gauff and was in her corner when she won her US Open title in 2023.

In 2019, Andre Agassi gave a speech at Gilbert's induction into the Northern California Tennis Hall of Fame. As reported by InsideTennis.com, he described Gilbert as a near-spiritual force in his life:

"The first time we got to No. 1 together, it was a great journey, but I did have a lot of demons. [Brad Gilbert] believed in me and his faith gave me the belief, the desire, the hope and the prayers that somehow, maybe, despite not having chosen my life, I could take ownership of it and start again. And we did."

Brad Gilbert and Andre Agassi are both American tennis icons. The ascension of an American to the highest spiritual office in the Western world would have resonated with the pair and with the US generally.

