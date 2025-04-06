Andre Agassi & Coco Gauff's ex-coach stunned by Florida Gators' late heroics against Auburn to reach NCAA final

Brad Gilbert, the former coach of Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff, recently reacted to the Florida Gators defeating the Auburn Tigers to reach the NCAA National Championship game. The Gators, spearheaded by the phenomenal Walter Clayton Jr., sealed a 79-73 win over the Tigers in the Final Four on Saturday, April 5.

Ad

Things remained tight right up until the very end of the game between the Florida Gators and the Auburn Tigers. However, with less than five minutes of the game to go, Walter Clayton Jr. turned on the style and helped the Gators seal a memorable win. The point guard, who previously plied his trade for the Iona Gaels, bagged 34 of the Gators' 79 points.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It marked the second successive game in which Clayton Jr. finished with more than 30 points. This made him only the second player after the legendary Larry Bird to achieve the feat in the Elite Eight and after in NCAA basketball history. Brad Gilbert, who coached Andre Agassi to six of the American's eight Grand Slam titles and also led Coco Gauff to her only Major title till date, took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the Gators' win.

Ad

"Haven’t watched a lot of @NCAA tournament 🏟️ never seen a team 🐊 winning this late ⏰ with 6 assists," Gilbert wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite being a tennis coach, Gilbert takes a keen interest in other sports as well, including basketball. Earlier this year, he delivered a brief reaction to some stunning NBA trades.

Andre Agassi & Coco Gauff's former coach Brad Gilbert couldn't help but react to Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins and others' NBA trades in 2025

Coco Gauff (left) and Brad Gilbert (right) during a practice session at the 2024 French Open (Source: Getty)

In early February this year, some eye-catching NBA trades took place. For instance, Jimmy Butler joined the Golden State Warriors and Andrew Wiggins joined the Miami Heat. The trades were reported by Bleacher Report via a post on its official X handle. Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff's former coach Brad Gilbert took notice of them and came up with a one-word reaction, writing:

Ad

"Wow"

Gilbert joined Andre Agassi's coaching setup in 1994 and played an instrumental role in the latter rising to World No. 1 and winning six Grand Slam titles. After Gilbert left his camp in 2002, Agassi would go on to collaborate with Darren Cahill and win two more Majors.

Ahead of the 2023 US Open, Gilbert joined Coco Gauff's coaching team. Alongside coach Pere Riba, Gilbert led Gauff's charge to the 2023 US Open title. However, their collaboration came to an end last year after Gauff's US Open title defense ended in failure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi