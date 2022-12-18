Andre Agassi excited ahead of son Jaden's 2023 campaign for USC Trojans

Andre Agassi's interest has shifted from tennis to baseball since retirement, a change facilitated mainly by the fact that his son Jaden is an up-and-coming star in the latter. At 21, Jaden Agassi is a starter for the University of Southern California's Trojans, a team he has represented for the last half a decade as a pitcher.

With the 2023 season coming up, the American's son took to social media to convey his readiness for the new year, sharing a photo of himself all focused on the mound. Agassi shared the same excitement, reposting it on his own Instagram account and adding a heart emoji.

Interestingly, Jaden Agassi's post also caught the attention of other former tennis players, with four-time women's doubles Grand Slam champion Rennae Stubbs and Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert commenting on the post.

"Look at this stud!" Stubbs wrote.

"Ready to rock! Fight on," Gilbert wrote.

Meanwhile, former World No. 8 Radek Stepanek, who joined Andre Agassi to coach Grigor Dimitrov back in 2019, liked Jaden's Instagram post as well.

What has Andre Agassi been up to since retirement?

Since hanging up his racquet at the 2006 US Open, Andre Agassi has stayed out of the public eye for the most part, appearing only in select interviews and out-of-the-blue appointments when convenient.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion's 2009 autobiography, however, became his biggest moment of controversy, as Agassi admitted to using methamphetamine during the 1997 season. Wide backlash from the tennis community followed, with fellow legends like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal expressing their displeasure with the American over his actions.

Marat Safin went as far as to demand that the former World No. 1 relinquish his titles and return his prize money, something which never came to fruition. Thankfully, Agassi withstood the storm, thanks mainly to the overwhelming support from his wife, 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf.

Agassi's world was rocked earlier this month when his former coach Nick Bollettieri, who was also instrumental in raising several other champions like Maria Sharapova and the Williams sisters, passed away.

The American penned a heartfelt tribute to Bollettieri afterwards, thanking him for the opportunity to "live his dream" and showing everyone how to live life "to the fullest."

"Our dear friend, Nick Bollettieri, graduated from us last night. He gave so many a chance to live their dream. He showed us all how life can be lived to the fullest. Thank You Nick," Agassi wrote.

Thank you, Nick 🏼 Our dear friend, Nick Bollettieri, graduated from us last night. He gave so many a chance to live their dream. He showed us all how life can be lived to the fullest…Thank you, Nick Our dear friend, Nick Bollettieri, graduated from us last night. He gave so many a chance to live their dream. He showed us all how life can be lived to the fullest…Thank you, Nick 🙏🏼 https://t.co/PhO36oPWpI

