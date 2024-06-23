Andre Agassi excited to headline ‘Star Of The Open’ exhibition event at US Open 2024 ft. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz

Andre Agassi will be back on the tennis court soon. The American will headline the ‘Star Of The Open’ exhibition event, which will be held just before the 2024 US Open.

‘Star Of The Open' is part of the US Open Fan Week, a week-long tennis and entertainment event organized at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. This year Fan Week is scheduled to take place from August 19 to 25, with the ‘Star Of The Open' on Wednesday, August 21.

This year, the exhibition event will feature four-time and defending US Open Champion Novak Djokovic, two-time US Open champion Venus Williams, former US Open Champions Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Gabriela Sabatini, Andy Roddick, and Carlos Alcaraz, as well as other tennis stars like Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, and Caroline Wozniacki.

American tennis legend Andre Agassi shared his excitement about participating in the ‘Star Of The Open,' sharing a poster for the event created by the US Open on his Instagram Story alongside the Statue of Liberty emoji.

"Hey siri, show me a star-studded event 🤩," the post was captioned.

The 2024 US Open Fan Week will also feature a unique mixed doubles competition called the 'US Open Mixed Madness.' The new tournament has star-studded participating teams, including defending US Open Champion Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton, two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa, and Taylor Fritz and Aryna Sabalenka. The winner will earn $250,000.

Andre Agassi has won the US Open twice throughout his career

Andre Agassi pictured in 1999 US Open

Andre Agassi has always been a fan favorite at the US Open, both during his playing days and after his retirement. The former World No. 1 made his debut in New York in 1986. He truly shined at the tournament in 1988 and 1989, reaching the semifinals and finishing runner-up in 1990.

Agassi's first triumph at the Flushing Meadows in the 1994. The American was unseeded and defeated Robert Eriksson, Guy Forget, No. 12 seed Wayne Ferreira, No. 6 seed Michael Chang, No. 13 seed Thomas Muster, No. 9 seed Todd Martin, and No. 4 seed Martin Stich to lift the title.

Agassi came up just short of defending his title in 1995. He again emerged triumphant at the Grand Slam in 1999. This time, he was the second seed and bettered Nicklas Kulti, qualifier Axel Pretzsch, Justin Gimelstob, Arnaud Clement, qualifier Nicole Esuade, No. 3 seed Yevgeny Kafelnikov, and No. 7 seed Todd Martin en route to the title.

