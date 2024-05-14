Andre Agassi expresses anticipation for sharing the court with wife Steffi Graf in Romanian exhibition match

Tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf will play an exhibition match at the fifth edition of the Sports Festival in Cluj-Napoca on June 15, 2024. The power couple, who have won a combined 30 Grand Slam singles titles, will team up with Romanian stars Simona Halep and Andrei Pavel for an encounter at the BT Arena.

The Sports Festival is the largest multi-sports event in Romania, attracting over 150,000 participants in its last edition in 2023. The highlight of this year’s edition will be the tennis exhibition match, which will mark the first time that Agassi and Graf play together on Romanian soil.

"Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf come for the first time in Romania at Sports Festival! We are celebrating the 5th edition of the festival together with TITANS! The demo tennis show will be played on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at BT Arena. Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are among the best tennis players of all time, idols for millions of people," the original post read.

Agassi recently took to Instagram on Monday, May 13, to express his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, posting a picture of the billboard advertisement that features him and his wife.

Agassi is one of only two men to complete the career Golden Slam, winning all four Majors (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon Championships, and US Open) and the Olympic gold medal and the only player to complete the career Super Slam (career Golden Slam + ATP Finals).

Graf is a 22-time Grand Slam champion and the first tennis player to achieve the career Golden Slam in 1988. The couple, who retired from professional tennis in 2006 and 1999, married in 2001 and have two children, Jaden and Jaz.

The exhibition match will also feature two of the most decorated Romanian tennis players, Simona Halep and Andrei Pavel. Halep is a former World No. 1 and a two-time Grand Slam champion, having won the 2018 French Open and the 2019 Wimbledon Championships.

Pavel is a former World No. 13 and has won three ATP singles titles and six doubles titles. The 50-year-old had been the captain of the Romanian Davis Cup team and worked with Halep in the past.

The tournament's official Instagram account earlier announced that the early bird tickets for the event sold out in just five hours of going live.

"Wow! In just 5 hours, all 1,000 early bird tickets sold out. Thank you! You can still reserve your place at the event. Regular tickets are now available, at the link in bio. Come and enjoy the meeting with these titans of white sports!!," the Instagram post read.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf also shared their excitement for their first match together on Romanian soil in an Instagram clip.

"Okay, Steph, we have traveled our whole life and there's still one place we haven't been that we need to go to," Agassi said to Graf.

"Where are you thinking?" Graf asked.

"Romania," Agassi replied.

"I heard it's beautiful there this summer and we have lots of friends," Graf said.

"Okay, and we'll play at the sports festival on June 15th," Agassi said.

"Sounds like a great plan. Let's do it," Graf said.

Earlier this year, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf joined forces for the second edition of the Pickleball Slam, where they faced the tough pair of Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe.

The couple displayed their amazing teamwork in the match, winning 11-7, 13-11 against Sharapova and McEnroe to complete a 4-0 clean sweep and claim the $1 million reward at the event.

