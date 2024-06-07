Andre Agassi fondly looks back on completing the Career Grand Slam in 1999

Andre Agassi recently took his fans down memory lane to the time when he completed a career Grand Slam in 1999. The American, regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, retired in 2006 following a well-decorated career.

Agassi won a total of 60 ATP singles titles, including eight Grand Slams. He clinched his first Grand Slam at the 1992 Wimbledon Championships, then went on to win the US Open in 1994 and the Australian Open in 1995 before completing the Career Grand Slam at the 1999 French Open, where he defeated Andrei Medvedev in the final, 1–6, 2–6, 6–4, 6–3, 6–4.

On Thursday, the US Open's official Instagram account shared a throwback picture of Agassi on their handle, and the 54-year-old shared the same on his story. The picture was captioned, “On this day in 1999, Andre Agassi completed the Career Grand Slam.”

Trending

Andre Agassi's Instagram story

The American became the second man in the Open Era to win a career Grand Slam, after Australian legend Rod Laver. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have also achieved this feat since then.

Since his retirement, Agassi has found a new passion in another racket sport: pickleball. He has been involved in organizing the Pickleball Slam and has participated as a competitor alongside other Grand Slam winners such as his wife Steffi Graf, Michael Chang, Andy Roddick, Maria Sharapova, and John McEnroe.

Andre Agassi once hailed Rafael Nadal's French Open achievement with a handwritten letter

Andre Agassi Plays Pickleball With World's Top Pros at Life Time PENN 1

When Rafael Nadal was about to compete in the 2016 French Open for his 10th title at the clay-court major, Andre Agassi wrote a letter and took a snapshot of his handwritten note to the Spaniard.

During Agassi’s career, he competed in the French Open 17 times. He won the tournament once in 1999 and reached two finals, two semifinals, and four quarterfinals.

A post made by Agassi on X featured a handwritten letter in which he mentioned that it took him the majority of his career to win the French Open once. He added that watching Nadal attempt to win the title for the 10th time was inspiring.

“It took me most of my career to accomplish the Herculean task of winning the French Open just once. Watching you attempt to win it a 10th time is not only remarkable, it is inspiring.” Agassi said

Expand Tweet

At the 2016 French Open, Rafael Nadal defeated Samuel Groth and Facundo Bagnis before retiring in the third round due to a wrist injury. The following season, Nadal won the French Open and went on to win it four more times in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback