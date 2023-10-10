Andre Agassi fondly looks back on wife Steffi Graf's Wimbledon 1988 title win

Andre Agassi recently reminisced about his wife Steffi Graf winning the 1988 Wimbledon Championships title.

Graf did not drop a single set on her path to the final at Wimbledon in 1988. In the semifinals, she convincingly defeated Pam Shriver 6-1, 6-2. She faced Martina Navratilova in the summit clash.

Navratilova, the defending champion, had won over Graf in the 1987 Wimbledon final and was determined to retain her title. She began the match with great momentum, taking a commanding lead of 7-5, 2-0.

However, a determined Steffi Graf retaliated with ferocious force, unleashing her famous forehands and groundstrokes to secure a remarkable victory of 5-7, 6-2, 6-1. With this win, Graf lifted the prestigious Wimbledon trophy for the very first time in her illustrious career.

Graf's husband, Andre Agassi, recently took to social media to share a picture of the 22-time Grand Slam champion holding her 1988 Wimbledon trophy.

"Monday VIBE ❤️ ," Agassi captioned his Instagram post.

The year 1988 was very special for Steffi Graf as she became the sole player in the sport's history to achieve the Golden Slam. This extraordinary achievement entails not only winning all four Grand Slam titles but also securing an Olympic gold medal.

"I think it helped me being young and naïve and not really being aware so much of the moment" – When Steffi Graf talked about winning the Golden Slam

Steffi Graf at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship

Steffi Graf was relatively new in the tennis world when she accomplished the historic feat of winning the Golden Slam. This extraordinary achievement came merely a year after she secured her first-ever Grand Slam title at the 1987 French Open. At the time, Graf, a teenage prodigy, represented West Germany on the International stage.

The then 19-year-old displayed great humility in her victory. In an old interview, Graf admitted that due to her youth, she was not fully cognizant of the significance of the moment. However, upon reflection, she now recognizes its exceptional nature.

“Extremely special. I think I didn’t realize at that point how specially really it was. I was 19 years old and, you know, winning my first Grand Slam the year before, and the suddenly winning four in the same year and topping it off with going to Seoul and winning the gold medal," Graf said.

"I mean it just was overwhelming really at that point, you know. I think it helped me a lot being young and kind of naïve and not really being aware so much of the moment,” she added.

Steffi Graf holds a remarkable record in the history of tennis as the sole player to have triumphed in all four Majors at least four times. Her achievements include winning the Australian Open on four occasions, the US Open five times, the French Open six times, and Wimbledon an astounding seven times.

The German tennis legend secured a total of 107 singles titles, placing her third in the all-time rankings of women's tennis. Graf also showcased her versatility by clinching a Grand Slam doubles title at Wimbledon in 1988, where she partnered with Gabriela Sabatini.

