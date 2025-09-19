"Andre Agassi did it for free" - Reilly Opelka highlights American legend's selfless act helping Frances Tiafoe & Tommy Paul in their early days

Reilly Opelka shared an interesting story about Andre Agassi on Friday. The American is playing under the six-time Grand Slam champion at this year’s Laver Cup.

Ad

Opelka will represent Team World, with Agassi serving as captain. He heads to San Francisco after a disappointing first-round exit at the US Open.

Opelka praised Agassi for his selfless nature during the Laver Cup press conference. He recalled how the tennis legend once supported Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe early in their careers.

"I mean, the story pretty much was. I think the USTA was looking to send a group of young guys to train with some of the guys. I think they called and put some feelers out to some other legendary American players. I don't know if the price was right."

Ad

Trending

"I think Andre did it for free and spent two weeks with Tommy and Frances, and all the guys. I think that kind of sums up my experience with Andre as best you can. He gives back to the game and is happy to spread knowledge. Yeah, he's just been a great asset for tennis and especially American tennis," Reilly Opelka said

Ad

Team World at the Laver Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Opelka will make his second appearance at the Laver Cup this year. He was a part of Team World's losing campaign in Boston in 2021.

Ad

Standing 6ft 11in tall, the American felt gutted to miss out Agassi's training camp with Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe. He felt Agassi was an intelligent human being.

"Andre is such a legend of the game. You always hear so much about him. The consensus is he's just this incredibly nice human being and incredibly intelligent. This is my first time really getting to interact with him. I was always jealous because Tommy Paul and Frances got to hang out with him when they were younger in Vegas, and he had them out for a training camp," Reilly Opelka added

Ad

Opelka has yet to win a match at the Laver Cup in his career. He will be eager to change that statistic on Friday.

Reilly Opelka will take on Casper Ruud in the first singles match of the Laver Cup 2025

Reilly Opelka at the Laver Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Reilly Opelka will begin his campaign against Casper Ruud at the Laver Cup this year. He has never beaten the Norwegian in his last four attempts on tour.

Ad

While Opelka will enter after a first round exit in New York, Ruud reached the second round of the US Open. Despite a spirited performance against Raphael Collignon, the Belgian defeated him in five sets.

Opelka spoke about his next opponent and felt positive about his chances. He also highlighted how Agassi has helped him strategize better for this round.

"Obviously, I have a tough matchup with Casper, and I've had some good practices, and I feel really good. My game feels like it's in a good spot. Andre has been really special and preaching clarity and conviction. Yeah, it's really motivated me to play some good tennis," Reilly Opelka said

Opelka and Ruud are expected to compete in the afternoon session on Friday. There will be three more matches at the Laver Cup on Day One.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More