Andre Agassi gets daughter Jaz's fashion approval for sneaker choice during US Open visit without mom Steffi Graf

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Aug 31, 2025 16:06 GMT
Jaz Agassi, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf (left), Andre Agassi (right), Sources: Getty

Andre Agassi recently visited the 2025 US Open with daughter Jaz. During his time there, Agassi tried on a brand new Nike pair of sneakers and asked Jaz how he looked wearing them. According to the former No. 1, his daughter "approved" the sneakers. It's worth noting that Agassi's wife, the legendary Steffi Graf, hasn't joined the father-daughter duo at Flushing Meadows.

On Saturday, August 30, the eight-time Major champion shared a video on Instagram, in which he tried out Nike's Air Tech Challenge sneakers, which happen to be his retro tennis shoes. As the video played, the on-screen caption narrated the moment.

"Trying on the New Nike Air Tech Challenge. Tag or no tag? Need my daughter's advice. Jaz says tag on. She says they're cool. Jaz approved," the in-video caption read.
Meanwhile, Andre Agassi captioned the Instagram post:

"New @nike Air Tech’s drop today…turns out you wear the tag"
Agassi a former two-time champion at Flushing Meadows. His first US Open title triumph came in 1994, following his straight-set victory against Michael Stitch in the final. The win helped Agassi become the first unseeded player to win the men's singles title at the New York Major in the Open Era.

His next taste of success at Flushing Meadows came in 1999. On this occasion, Agassi defeated Todd Martin at the last hurdle. The American also had multiple runner-up finishes at the hardcourt Slam (1990, 1995, 2002 and 2005).

Andre Agassi received prestigious honor at US Open 2025 from USTA

Andre Agassi (right) with Coco Gauff (left) during an exhibition match ahead of the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

At the United States Tennis Association's (USTA's) 24th annual Opening Night Gala, which was held on the first night of the 2025 US Open's singles main draw action, Andre Agassi received the Serving Up Dreams Award for his philanthropy. During his presence at the event, where his daughter Jaz accompanied him, the former No. 1 told Vogue:

"The USTA Foundation and I, we share the same passion for making a difference in people’s lives through education and sports. But as much as I have poured myself into education, it’s given me much more. It’s like when you empty yourself, you actually get filled."

Steffi Graf, Agassi's wife, won five US Open women's singles titles during her playing days (1988, 1989, 1993, 1995 and 1996). Her 1995 and 1996 triumphs at the hardcourt Major both came after she got the better of fierce rival Monica Seles in the finals.

Edited by Sudipto Pati
