Andre Agassi gets honest about tennis being the 'Everest' of racket sports but maintains pickleball has wider appeal

Tennis legend Andre Agassi has championed pickleball’s growth while hailing tennis as the ultimate racket sport. Ahead of his much-anticipated return to the Pickleball Slam 3 alongside his wife Steffi Graf, Agassi firmly stated that tennis stands as the "Everest" of all racket sports.

Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, and has been rapidly gaining popularity across the globe. Agassi has been an advocate for the game’s expansion beyond the United States, praising its ability to bring together people of all ages and skill levels.

Agassi and Graf are preparing to defend their title at the upcoming Pickleball Slam 3, set to take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 16. This high-profile event will see them face off against former US Open champion Andy Roddick and debutant Eugenie Bouchard.

In an exclusive chat with Forbes Travel Guide, Andre Agassi expressed his strong support for pickleball while recognizing tennis as the ultimate racket sport.

"I’m a big supporter of [pickelball], and I want to grow the game, not just in the United States but globally. I’m honest with tennis. I’m honest with pickleball. Tennis is the Everest of any racket sport. And I will proudly say there’s no question about it, but I will also say that pickle offers something to so many people that you have to appreciate it," Andre Agassi said.

Andre Agassi lauds pickleball for bridging generations and welcoming all players

In Picture: Andre Agassi at the ISPO Munich 2024 (Source: Getty)

Andre Agassi emphasized pickleball’s inclusivity, highlighting how it brings together top athletes, older players, and multi-generational families. Agassi sees the sport’s broad appeal as a key factor in its growing popularity worldwide.

"You look at an environment with a lot of courts, and you’ll see people playing at the highest level, just doing stuff that is pretty hard to do. Then you see older people playing, and then you see generations playing, where you see 23-year-olds returning from graduating college playing with their parents. You see this mix, and have a hard time deciding who’s having the best time," Agassi said.

Agassi and Graf’s previous Pickleball Slam appearances have already proven their competitive edge, with Agassi first teaming up with Roddick to win the inaugural event in 2023 before joining forces with Graf to defeat John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in February 2024.

