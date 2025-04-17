Andre Agassi gets honest about his top 3 most iconic looks and it includes hot lava spandex

Andre Agassi recently talked about his top three most iconic looks that he has sported on the tennis court. Among his choices, Agassi selected the hot lava spandex as one of his favorite looks.

Throughout his career, Agassi was known for his unique style and fashion sense on the court . He often rocked mullets, bandanas, headbands, and various stylish outfits . The former World No.1 exclusively wore Nike merchandise after signing with the American athletic footwear and apparel company in 1988.

Recently, Andre Agassi took to social media and shared a video where he ranked the top three outfits he had worn on the court. He revealed that coming in at third place was his 1995 Australian Open look which was dubbed the "pirate look" for his baggy shorts, shirt, bandana, hoop earring, and goatee.

"Top three favorite looks in my career: 1995 Australian Open, it’s kind of referred to as the "Pirate Look." Baggy shorts, baggy shirt, bandana, hoop earring, goatee, it was like Pirates of the Caribbean kind of stuff," Agassi said.

Agassi's second favorite outfit was him debuting jean shorts, also known as "jorts," on the tennis court, a bold fashion choice at the time.

"Then I would have to probably shift to the original jean shorts. Tennis hadn't quite seen somebody wearing anything but white with their shirts tucked in," he continued.

Andre Agassi revealed that his top one favorite look was wearing "hot lava spandex" under denim shorts. He also shared at that time the French Tennis Federation attempted to enforce a dress code for players and that he publicly criticized the governing body's president in a press conference.

"Number one, probably the hot lava spandex under the denim shorts. That thing's pretty cool especially with the shoes that went with it. At the time the president of the French federation was like thinking of bringing in a dress code. You know, I did what any noble person would do and I called him a bozo at the press conference. That was a little bit regrettable but it was an honest reaction to somebody telling you what I had to wear," Andre Agassi added.

Andre Agassi retired from tennis in 2006 after competing in the US Open, where he reached the third round before losing to Benjamin Becker. He finished his career with eight singles Grand Slam titles, was ranked the World No.1 at the ATP world ranking, and also won a gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, among other accomplishments

Andre Agassi won the 1995 Australian Open while sporting the "pirate look"

Andre Agassi at the 1995 Australian Open [Image Source: Getty Imaghes]

While sporting the "pirate look," Andre Agassi made his tournament debut at the 1995 Australian Open. He was seeded second at the tournament and he began his campaign by easily defeating qualifier Grant Stafford 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round and followed it up by a dominant victory over qualifier Jerome Golmard 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in the second round.

Agassi then triumphed over Greg Rusedski 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 and Pat Rafter 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively . In the quarterfinals, the former World No.1 faced off against 10th seed Yevgeny Kafelnikov and registered a 6-2, 6-5, 6-0 win before advancing to the final by eliminating compatriot Aaron Krickstein 6-4, 6-4, 3-0 retd in the semifinals.

In the championship match, Andre Agassi went head-to-head with top seed Pete Sampras, ultimately emerging victorious with a score of 4–6, 6–1, 7–6(6), 6–4 to win the 1995 Australian Open, his first Melbourne Major title and his third Grand Slam title overall.

