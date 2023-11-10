Andre Agassi recently joked about Novak Djokovic still having a long way to go in the Slam race, despite the Serb already being the player with the most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era.

Djokovic reigned supreme at the 2023 US Open, which took his tally up to 24. In tennis history, only Margaret Court has won as many Majors. In the Open Era, Serena Williams ranks second, with 23 Slams to her name. Behind the American great are Steffi Graf and Rafael Nadal, both of whom have won 22 Majors.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee show, Andre Agassi had a different point of view, kidding about how if Steffi Graf ever divorced him, he would get half her Slams in the settlement and thereby take the lead over Djokovic.

Graf and Agassi married in 2001, and have two children together -- a son named Jaden and a daughter named Jaz.

"Hey, let's be on the record, if she [Steffi Graf] ever leaves me, I get half her Slams, right? Puts me at about 29 then, Novak Djokovic has a long way to go still," Agassi said.

For what it's worth, Djokovic would still have more Slams than Agassi in the hypothetical the American mentioned. With eight of his own Grand Slams added to Graf's 11, Andre Agassi would have only 19 -- five fewer than the World No. 1's tally at the moment.

Andre Agassi to team up with Steffi Graf for Pickleball Slam 2.0 against John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova

Off Court At The 2019 Australian Open

Andre Agassi and his wife Steffi Graf will team up next at the Pickleball Slam 2.0, where they will be taking on the duo of John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova.

Speaking on the same show, Agassi was grateful for his tennis background. He recalled how it gave him the platform to change so many lives, including his very own -- by giving him the chance to meet his wife Graf.

Agassi also joked about how tennis has helped him play pickleball and take money away from McEnroe at the same time, referring to the $1 million prize money at stake at the event.

"I'm more grateful for the game, it's given me a platform to change so many lives. It's given me a platform to meet my wife, my children, my family, I mean, it’s given me the chance to freakin' play pickleball and get paid to do it and take that money away from John McEnroe at the same time," Agassi said.

"So you're saying I can't lose, and you're saying whoever I play with [as coach], we're still going to beat John. I'm into this, okay yeah," he added.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi