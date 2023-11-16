Andre Agassi to kick off $12k-prize money pickleball tournament in Miami with ribbon-cutting and pickleball lessons

Andre Agassi is all set to kick off the South Beach Slam powered by Fisker pickleball tournament in Miami on November 17, with a ribbon-cutting, photo opportunities, pickleball lessons and clinics for pre-registered participants.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion will also partner with the city of Miami Beach to make a major announcement, one that will cement the city and its iconic Lincoln Road shopping district at the "heart of sports tourism."

The South Beach Slam, whose inaugural edition will be taking place from November 17-19, has offered a total prize money of $12,000 for the amateur doubles pickleball tournament.

"We’re already 90% sold out for the tournament, and our Friday community programming is sold out and on a waitlist, with only days to go before the start of this historic inaugural tournament,” Miami Beach City Manager Alina T. Hudak said in statement.

At the clinic, Andre Agassi will be showing off his own pickleball skills as well. The American icon participated at the inaugural Pickleball Slam 1.0 alongside Andy Roddick, where the pair beat John McEnroe and Michael Chang to take home the $1 million purse on offer at the event earlier this year.

Andre Agassi to partner with wife Steffi Graf at Pickleball Slam 2.0

Off Court At The 2019 Australian Open

Andre Agassi will be in action at the Pickleball Slam 2.0 next year as well, this time partnering with wife Steffi Graf. The duo will take on John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in a mixed doubles clash.

Speaking in a recent interview, the former World No. 1 joked that he has been practicing with Graf in preparation for the event, saying:

"I've been playing a lot. And I've been playing with [John McEnroe] on my mind, but I've been playing with my wife too. Which, by the way, can add a great deal to a relationship or ruin it! So you gotta be careful with that."

The American admitted that pickleball was markedly different from tennis in that it required a lot more calmness from the players, which was in direct contrast to the adrenaline-driven playstyle that he and his fellow players are used to with tennis.

"We had such a blast last year, I think the most fun part was watching all these champions who knew how to direct their blood pressure and their energy, and get through the intensity of 20,000 people going silent once you were on a tennis court," Andre Agassi said.

"Here we are with the same kind of experience and discipline, yet we have nowhere to direct it. Cause in Pickleball, you can't just "energy" yourself through these shots. You have to calm down when you hit it, it was so disorienting for all of us to deal with the pressure," he added.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi