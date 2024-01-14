Andre Agassi kisses wife Steffi Graf's winner's portrait at Australian Open, professes his love for her

Andre Agassi recently expressed his love for his wife Steffi Graf by kissing her 1994 Australian Open winner's portrait in Melbourne.

Agassi and Graff started dating in 1999 after they both won the French Open that year and got married in 2001. They have two children, a son called Jaden, and a daughter named Jaz Elle. They are widely regarded as one of the greatest couples in tennis history, with a combined 30 Grand Slam singles titles and an Olympic gold medal each.

Agassi, who retired from professional tennis in 2006, arrived in Melbourne as a guest of honor for the 2024 Australian Open. He took part in the trophy presentation ceremony on Sunday (January 14). The American has won the Australian Open four times in his career (in 1995, 2000, 2001 and 2003).

The 53-year-old shared a picture on Instagram on Saturday, January 13, of him kissing Graf’s portrait. The portrait shows Graf holding the 1994 Australian Open trophy, one of her 22 Grand Slam singles titles.

Agassi posted a few more pictures of him interacting with the media team, and watching Daniil Medvedev’s practice session at Rod Laver Arena. He also shared a short clip of him touching Graf’s display signage at the Walk of Champions.

"Talk to me Australia❤️!! @AUSTRALIANOPEN 2024," Agassi wrote.

Under the post, a fan left an adorable comment:

"We love Steffi."

To which Andre Agassi replied:

"Me too."

Andre Agassi on Instagram

A look into Steffi Graf's performance at the Australian Open over the years

Steffi Graf in action against Amanda Coetzer in the Australian Open

Steffi Graf’s first Australian Open title came in 1988 when she defeated Chris Evert in the final. This was the first step towards Graf’s historic Golden Slam, which she completed by winning the French Open, Wimbledon, US Open and Seoul Olympics.

Graf defended her Australian Open crown in 1989, with another dominant performance. She reached the final without dropping a set and defeated Helena Sukova. This was her sixth Grand Slam title, and she went on to win two more that year (Wimbledon and US Open).

The German made it three in a row at the Australian Open in 1990 when she defeated Mary Joe Fernandez in the final in straight sets, winning her ninth Grand Slam title.

Graf won her fourth and last Australian Open title in 1994 when she defeated Arantxa Sanchez Vicario. The Spaniard had beaten Graf in the 1989 French Open final. It also completed Graf's non-calendar year Grand Slam, as she had won the previous three majors in 1993.

Steffi Graf played her last Australian Open in 1999, where she reached the quarterfinals, eventually losing to Monica Seles in straight sets. She retired later that year, after winning her final Grand Slam title at the French Open.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi