Andre Agassi leaves daughter Jaz in stitches over amusing mishap with tennis ball dessert during Wimbledon meal

Andre Agassi recently shared a hilarious moment from a Wimbledon meal he had alongside daughter Jaz. It featured the legendary American curiously exploring a dessert that resembled a tennis ball.
On Tuesday, July 8, Agassi took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself enjoying a meal at Wimbledon, where he was accompanied by his daughter Jaz. The former No. 1's daughter recorded the video, in which the eight-time Grand Slam champion excitedly wondered how to eat the tennis ball-themed dessert. He was also given a mini racket to break open the dessert by smashing it.
The conversation between Andre Agassi and Jaz was an amusing one, with both expressing confusion over how to eat the dessert.
"We have a tennis ball. I don't know what's inside. We have a Dunlop tennis racket. The idea is to smash the tennis ball. Okay, ready? Keep it going. What's inside?," Agassi asked.
"What is that?," Jaz replied after the dessert cracked open.
"Do they want you to break it further, so it splits?," Agassi added.
The conclusion of the video though, didn't exactly make it clear what was inside the tennis ball. However, the father-daughter duo certainly enjoyed a good laugh. Agassi captioned the post:
"What me and Jaz do at Wimbledon 😂"
Watch the video below:
Interestingly, Wimbledon marked Agassi's first taste of title success at a Grand Slam. Back in 2012, the American had cast his mind back to his triumph at the grass Major in 1992 and how his feelings were mixed in the aftermath of the achievement.
"Wimbledon felt more like a relief at that stage of my career" - Andre Agassi in 2012
Speaking to The New York Times in 2012, Andre Agassi recalled how relieved he felt after securing his maiden Major title at the 1992 Wimbledon Championships, where he emerged triumphant following his win over Goran Ivanisevic in the final.
"The sad part of all of it is that Wimbledon felt more like a relief at that stage of my career than a celebration. I shouldn’t say that. I wouldn’t say relief trumped it. Relief was a significant component of what I felt, and that is the unfortunate part," Agassi said.
Agassi would go on to register seven more singles Major title triumphs. Unfortunately for the American though, his 1992 success at Wimbledon would turn out to be the only time that he lifted the men's singles trophy at the prestigious grass Major.
