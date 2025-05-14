Andre Agassi lost for words as he revisits rollercoaster journey of his tennis career

ATP legend Andre Agassi recently dropped a two-word reaction to a tribute video featuring his quick evolution in the sport. The 8-time Grand Slam champion proudly shared a clip that presented a quick overview of his journey from starting his career back in 1986 to being inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in 2011.

Andre Agassi turned professional in 1986 at age 16 and became one of tennis' most iconic figures. He won eight Grand Slam titles, including the 1992 Wimbledon and 1999 French Open, the titles that earned him a career Grand Slam. Agassi also won the Olympic gold in 1996 and held the World No. 1 ranking for 101 weeks. He married WTA legend Steffi Graf on October 22, 2001 and marked an end to his professional career in 2006.

Amid his journey as a professional Pickleball player, Andre Agassi recently took a moment to rewind the glorious moments from his career. The 55-year-old shared a video clip on his Instagram story, featuring the milestones he crossed throughout his journey as a pro. Shared by a fan account, Agassi couldn't back down from giving fans a tour back in time to remind everyone of his remarkable achievements.

"Wow this is wild 🤯," his caption said.

Despite marking an end to his professional career, Andre Agassi has been actively involved in Pickleball. The 55-year-old won the Pickleball Slam in 2024 and 2025, defeating top names including Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard. He also accepted the role of a coach for Team World at the Laver Cup, offering to mentor young stars including Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and others.

Andre Agassi cherishes Pickleball's thrill as he expresses excitement post US Open

Andre Agassi at the US OPEN Pickleball Championships - Source: Getty

Andre Agassi recently shared a summary of the high stakes competition he experienced at the US Open Pickleball championship. The 8-time Grand Slam champion applauded the event's energy, mentioning how it brought his family together for a fun gathering. He also expressed optimism over the event's scope in the future, relying on its ability to unite generations in a healthy competition.

"Dude, I'm not just liking it, I'm loving it. It's an anomaly to see any support ever at this kind of pace, but it's easy to see why. My family was looking for things to do, and watching how like bring people together, generations together, how it breaks cultural barriers, breaks down gender barriers, breaks down generational barriers, low-point of entry, nobody's intimated to try it, it's challenging at every level. Tell me when to stop, for crying out loud," he told Fox News.

While Agassi faced a 7-11, 11-4 and 11-7 defeat in the round of 16 against Trang Huynh-McClain and Len Yang, he didn't back down from praising the event's overall idea and integrity.

