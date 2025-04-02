Andre Agassi to make never-seen-before French Open appearance in major career announcement

Andre Agassi is set to make an appearance at the 2025 French Open in an unexpected role. The American has some pleasant memories of the claycourt Major, having lifted La Coupe des Mousquetaries in 1999.

Jon Wertheim, a popular tennis insider who works as a journalist, commentator, and also makes appearances on tennis podcasts, recently dropped a bombshell of news via his X (formerly Twitter). He shared an image of what seemed like an excerpt of an email he had received and added a simple caption:

"Boom!"

In the excerpt, there was the huge news that Agassi is set to lend his expertise as an analyst at the second Grand Slam of the year, the French Open, for the semifinals and final. He will be joining TNT Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery's team to cover the coveted event.

"TNT Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery - the largest global media partner of Roland Garros - today announced eight-time Major champion and tennis icon Andre Agassi will join their coverage of the only clay-court Grand Slam this May. Agassi, a three-time finalist in Paris and the 1999 Men's Singles Champion, will be a studio analyst during the Semifinal and championship rounds of Roland Garros," an excerpt read.

Interestingly, the French Open is a very important tournament in Agassi's life as it helped him become the first man in tennis to achieve a significant feat.

How Andre Agassi became the first man to achieve a significant milestone after winning French Open 1999

Andre Agassi after winning the 1999 French Open - Source: Getty

By 1999, Andre Agassi had won almost every title tennis had to offer, however, there was one elusive title that he took a long time to get his hands on.

After heartbreaks in 1990 and 1991, Agassi had one more shot at winning the French Open in 1999. The American was up against Andrei Medvedev, a dangerous player on clay. The Ukrainian came out guns blazing and took the opening two sets comfortably. When all hopes seemed lost, Agassi made a remarkable turnaround to win the title.

His triumph made him the first man in tennis to win all the Grand Slams, the Olympic Gold, and the Year-end Finals. This achievement is called the career Super Slam and wasn't achieved by greats like Pete Sampras, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.

Andre Agassi was joined by Novak Djokovic last year, who completed this feat at the Paris Olympics last year. Interestingly, the first player to complete the career Super Slam was Agassi's wife, Steffi Graf.

