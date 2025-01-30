Andre Agassi makes wife Steffi Graf blush with adorable remark as he takes cheeky dig at Andy Roddick ahead of Pickleball Slam 3

The legendary tennis couple Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are preparing for the big event, the Pickleball Slam 3, which will take place on February 16 at 4:00 PM EST. Recently, on social media, Agassi made her wife blush over a comment while taking a jibe at Andy Roddick.

In the video shared by the official Instagram of the Pickleball Slam, Agassi sarcastically joked about Roddick and called Graf his sole reason for playing the event. He said:

“Andy has a million reasons to play, I have just got one and she is sitting right next to me (pointing towards Steffi Graf).”

To which Graf replied:

“Aww, thank you. I got the best (pointing towards Agassi)”

The event's winner will take home a million dollars in prize money, which Agassi playfully referenced in his comments about Roddick.

Andy Roddick won the first edition of the event alongside Agassi. This season, he will pair with Eugenie Bouchard, the former World No. 5, to take on the Agassi-Graf duo. Bouchard has transitioned to pickleball and has been playing professionally for a year. Agassi and Graf are the defending champions against seasoned pickleball players.

This will not be the first time Agassi and Roddick will be up against one other. The former World No. 1s have played six matches against each other in their primary sport, where Agassi dominated his fellow American with a head-to-head record of 5-1.

The duo played all their matches after 2000, when Agassi was heading towards the twilight of his career and Roddick was at his peak as he achieved his World No. 1 ranking in 2003. Despite this, Agassi completely overpowered Roddick, showing the greatness of the eight-time Grand Slam champion.

Andre Agassi always been a part of Pickleball Slam

The cover image of PickleBall Slam 3, featuring: Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Eugenie Bouchard, and Andy Roddick - Source: Facebook/@The Pickleball Slam

The first edition of the Pickleball Slam took place in 2023 when Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi faced John McEnroe and Michael Chang. Roddick and Agassi emerged victorious, defeating McEnroe and Chang in a four-set match (best of five sets). Their triumph earned them the staggering prize money of $1 million.

Due to the first season's success, producers decided to keep the franchise going. The second season featured John McEnroe-Maria Sharapova and Steffi Graf-Andre Agassi. The couple paired against McEnroe and Sharapova and defeated them in straight sets (best of three).

Now, the Pickleball Slam is back with season 3. Fans are excited to see the defending champions in action again against new challengers.

