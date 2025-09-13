Andre Agassi-mentored ATP star can challenge Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner for Grand Slam titles in 2026: Ex-World No. 2 Alex Corretja

The former world no. 2 Alex Corretja recently shared his views about Holger Rune challenging Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner for Grand Slam titles in the next season. He said that the Andre Agassi-mentored ATP star adds 'amazing' things to tennis.

Currently, Rune is competing at the Davis Cup, and amid this, the former Spanish tennis player, Corretja, who attended the tournament to present his trophy with Joan Balcells, which they won in 2000, spoke about the Danish player challenging Alcaraz and Sinner for the Grand Slam titles in the 2026 season with SpilXperten. Lauding his abilities on the court, Corretja said:

"I really hope he succeeds because I really like him. He adds amazing things to tennis, he's actually really important to tennis, but he still has to find his way to achieve better results," said the former World No.2.

He added:

“But I see absolutely zero reasons why Holger can't win a Grand Slam next year – and fight for those kinds of titles for the next many years.”

Alcaraz recently withdrew from the Davis Cup ahead of the Spain tie against Denmark, which is headlined by Rune. The latter is one of the most promising tennis players from Denmark, who has been a runner-up at three ATP Masters 1000 events and has also won matches against Sinner and Alcaraz in his career.

During his 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open campaign, Holger Rune opened up about being mentored by Andre Agassi to reach the top seed.

Carlos Alcaraz made his feelings known about pulling out of the Davis Cup

Carlos Alcaraz recently opened up about the reason behind his withdrawal from the Davis Cup in his conversation with Marca. Revealing the need for a physical and mental break amid hectic tennis schedules and admitting the fact that the other players would play better than him at this stage, he said: (as quoted by tennishead)

“I feel very bad, but I’m on a very demanding tour, both mentally and physically, with a lot of matches, and I don’t have time to get home and prepare in the best way possible for the Davis Cup. I think that would be too selfish, and other players can do better than me. I need rest to face the rest of the season and, above all, to be mentally calm to assimilate everything I’ve achieved on this tour," said Carlos Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz stunned the tennis world by delivering a stellar performance at the US Open, where he got the better of his on-court rival, Jannik Sinner, in the final, registering a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win.

